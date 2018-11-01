Getty Image

The United States men’s national soccer team is in the midst of a rather strange period. Ever since failing to make the World Cup last October, the national team has been acting without a full-time manager. The last year has featured a squad overseen by interim manager Dave Sarachan as the United States Soccer Federation has tried to figure out what direction to take the program.

Amid what has been a somewhat controversial hiring process, a full-blown youth movement has taken place within the national team. Sarachan has placed an emphasis on giving young players — some of whom had never suited up for the USMNT before — opportunities to learn and grow with one another as the United States focuses on the eventual grind that will be qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

At the forefront of all of this is Christian Pulisic. Now 20, Pulisic holds the distinction of being the present and future of the national team, as he’s the best American player in the world and a regular for German giant Borussia Dortmund. In between shouldering the hopes of a nation and seeing the pitch for a team with Bundesliga and Champions League aspirations, Pulisic is part of an ongoing campaign for Gatorade and its new hydration system, Gx.

Pulisic took some time to sit down with Uproxx Sports to discuss the last year of the USMNT, Americans abroad, and what it’s like when he comes home and gets away from the craziness of German football.