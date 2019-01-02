Christian Pulisic Smashes The American Transfer Record With A €64 Million Move To Chelsea

01.02.19 48 mins ago

Getty Image

Back in 2017, then-Hertha BSC center back John Brooks joined VfL Wolfsburg for a then-American record €20 million, a sign of progress for soccer in the United States. Fast forward to Wednesday, when news broke about the long-awaited transfer of precocious American winger/midfielder Christian Pulisic that annihilated the record set when Brooks moved.

Pulisic will move from Germany to England, as Borussia Dortmund agreed to sell the promising 20-year-old for €64 million to Premier League giants Chelsea. The news was announced by both clubs on their Twitter accounts.

Pulisic also released a statement in German and English on his Instagram, saying “It’s a privilege to sign for a legendary club” and expressing his appreciation for the club and supporters in Dortmund.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer
TAGSBORUSSIA DORTMUNDCHELSEAChristian PulisicSOCCERUSMNT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.26.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP