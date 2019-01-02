Getty Image

Back in 2017, then-Hertha BSC center back John Brooks joined VfL Wolfsburg for a then-American record €20 million, a sign of progress for soccer in the United States. Fast forward to Wednesday, when news broke about the long-awaited transfer of precocious American winger/midfielder Christian Pulisic that annihilated the record set when Brooks moved.

Pulisic will move from Germany to England, as Borussia Dortmund agreed to sell the promising 20-year-old for €64 million to Premier League giants Chelsea. The news was announced by both clubs on their Twitter accounts.

Borussia Dortmund has agreed with @ChelseaFC on the transfer of Christian Pulisic for a fee of €64 million 📝 Pulisic will remain at BVB on loan until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/jAur5xWwuQ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 2, 2019

Pulisic also released a statement in German and English on his Instagram, saying “It’s a privilege to sign for a legendary club” and expressing his appreciation for the club and supporters in Dortmund.