Chuck Liddell’s Naked Workouts Did Not Aptly Prepare Him For UFC 115

While you were probably trying to get your wife to return the veggie burgers she purchased for the sparsely attended barbeque you planned, 40-year-old Chuck Liddell spent his weekend valiantly kicking, punching and gasping his way to a stirring defeat at the hands of MMA veteran Rick Franklin. You can find the whole fight here.
Liddell displayed the fighting competence he’s lacked in years early in the fight, laying into Franklin with blasts that brought to mind his early career mixed martial arts dominance. At one point late in the fight he shot off a high-kick that would have probably left me writhing around with a torn groin had I attempted it. He even broke his opponent’s left arm. Alas, by the end of the match he had dissolved into a sluggish ball of wheezing that left his actions reckless and his punches long and slow. Franklin jumped at an opening uncovered when Liddell wildly missed a righthanded desperation haymaker and finished the fight with a well placed jab to the chin that knocked Liddell out cold. Thus ended an era.
The former middleweight champion [Rick Franklin] fought through a broken arm suffered when he blocked a Liddell kick, ultimately recovering to knock out Liddell at 4:55 of the first round in front of nearly 20,000 fans at a sold-out GM Place.
The crowd, which roared for both men all night, collectively rose as one to celebrate their performance. The win makes Franklin an instant player in the light-heavyweight division. It also probably makes him the last man to ever enter the Octagon against Liddell.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet victory because I like Chuck. Chuck and I are friends,” said Franklin (28-5-1), his arm in a sling and bathing in ice following the contest. -Montreal Gazette
An MMA icon for almost a decade, Liddell made up for his lack of top flight technical ability by displaying extreme toughness and white Mr. T type vibes that eventually made him the face of a fledgling sports dynasty. Though he may not have been the best fighter, he sure was the most entertaining and the ‘media darling’ badge he earned enabled his legacy to grow even as his fighting ability diminished. As MMA fighting quickly became popular, newly minted fans ascribed to the time held tradition that ‘whoever looks the baddest probably is the baddest’. And Liddell looked the baddest.
Unfortunately for Liddell, as the sport grew in popularity, the beer brawling culture that boosted the rise of MMA was quickly being replaced by a more efficient way of fighting that boasted athletes who in another era may have turned their attention to boxing. These hypertalented newcomers have been kicking Liddell silly. After Saturday night, he’d lost five of his past six fights, with four of those losses coming by knockout.
By the end, UFC King Dana White was practically begging Liddell to give up life in the octagon, saying in April of 2009 after Liddell suffered another high profile loss to Shogun Rua, “He’s a huge superstar, and we could still sell lots of tickets. But I don’t care about that. I care about him. I care about his health, and it’s over, man. It’s over.”
What a drag it is getting old.
Fuckin’ Canadians. Rich Franklin fought Liddell. Rick Franklin is cruising in a T-Topped Camaro and Dick Franklin fucked Katie Morgan in “Rear Naked Cuckold”.
“time held tradition that ‘whoever looks the baddest probably is the baddest”
Clearly illustrates the collective ignorance, ADD, and stupidity of the average MMA fan. Sounds like what a five year old would say about his collection of action figures.
time held tradition that ‘whoever looks the baddest probably is the baddest
If this was true, I’d be the best MMA fighter. BTW, your grammar is awful. I look the worst, not the baddest.
People still watch this shit?
Let’s keep the MMA talk going.
Enrico you are an idiot. MMA is the truest form of fighting.
There is so much wrong with this post that I don’t even know where to begin.
He goes running for the shelter of his trainer’s little helper . . .
First of all MMA is the bomb. the writer of this article got 1 thing right all the talent is leaving stupid ass boxing and coming over to MMA, Chuck was waaaay ahead in this fight he was dominating Rich, and he got caught. You can say that Chuck’s chin has left him vulnerable, but he looked great and was dominating this fight. I dont see how anyone that saw the fight could say any different. Yep he got a little froggy and went for the kill and lunged in and got caught, that much is true. If he would have held back a bit, it was just a matter of time and down Franklin was going. I enjoy both guys, but chuck was winning that fight.
Dan in the meadows you are definitely right, MMA is the bomb. I love how only a few guys actually stand and fight each other. My favorite part is where they roll around on the ground in almost nothing just heavily breathing on each other. In almost every fucking match, you have to ask yourself, is that some sort of move or is that sodomy? Check out boxing, ALL the fighters stand and throw punches, it’s like a rule or something.
Mainer, your absolutely right. They keep it standing, and just because they don’t want to make it SOO action packed that they’ll collectively blow the minds of all in attendance, they clinch every 5 seconds ( In order to give the third man in the ring something to do ) and more often than not dance to a boring decision EVERY SINGLE TIME.
This article takes a cheap shot at Liddell’s performance simply to draw some correlation between a recent fight and the viral video he and his girl did for Reebok. I know this isn’t CNN, but this is reporting at its worst nonetheless. Aside from getting caught with mere seconds left in the first round, Chuck looked fresh and active to me and they both put on an exciting fight.