Former game show host Chuck Woolery, of Love Connection and Wheel of Fortune fame, has found himself in the news of late after his outrageous and dangerous tweets calling the COVID-19 pandemic a hoax were retweeted by President Donald Trump.

Woolery, who accused the CDC, media, doctors, and the entire scientific community of lying about a pandemic that has killed more than 130,000 Americans in order to influence the 2020 election, was retweeted by Trump during one of the president’s seemingly daily Twitter tirades of spreading misinformation. The now-deleted tweet posted on Sunday, July 12, read: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about COVID 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

On Wednesday, Woolery walked all of that back after his son tested positive for COVID-19, before apparently deleting his Twitter account entirely.

“To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for of those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones,” he wrote.

The president, when asked about his retweet of Woolery’s conspiracy theory, insisted he was just “putting somebody’s voice out there” before once again making the dangerous assertion that the U.S. shouldn’t be doing as much testing as it is. Woolery’s swift retreat after having his family was directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic tracks with just about everything going on in America, where few are able to comprehend something as being real and not an imposition on their lives until it directly impacts them.