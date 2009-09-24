CHUNKY BRITS GET EXCITED OVER FOOTBALL

When Manchester City and Manchester United squared off on the pitch last weekend, not only were the teams going at it, but so were the fans. And Europe has pulled off something that we’ll probably never see in America–they’ve put a fan from each team in the broadcast booth and turned them loose. It’s amazing in concept and hilarious in excution. But all you can really tell was that Man U won this game 4-3, and really that’s all the information we needed. Cheers, Anthony.
they need this in the MLS. also: do all British mics require lip contact?
The guy in the blue looks like Patton Oswalt. Big Fan!
I could have died happy not seeing this. Now I have to be a fucking ghost. Thanks, asshole.
Thankfully, the NFL will never have TAH-MMY call a Pats game.
@Enrico, are you kidding? Just imagine Tah-mmy from Quincy and Mickey from Staten Island calling a Pats-Jets game.
The broadcasters could go further by adding a touch more authenticity; both fans should be drunk and at least one should be carrying a concealed weapon.
Definitely the home team fan gets the weapon, a dull knife or something and the visitor only his beer bottle. These guys should do golf, but live, right behind those pricks as they’re putting. Just throw all golf etiquette out the window and let them at it.