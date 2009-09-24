CHUNKY BRITS GET EXCITED OVER FOOTBALL

When Manchester City and Manchester United squared off on the pitch last weekend, not only were the teams going at it, but so were the fans. And Europe has pulled off something that we’ll probably never see in America–they’ve put a fan from each team in the broadcast booth and turned them loose. It’s amazing in concept and hilarious in excution. But all you can really tell was that Man U won this game 4-3, and really that’s all the information we needed. Cheers, Anthony.