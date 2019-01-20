Getty Image

Future released his highly-anticipated seventh studio album The WIZRD on Friday and took some time during the promotinal tour of the album to take some shots at Ciara and Russell Wilson.

In an on-air interview with Beats 1 radio following the album’s release, Future made some negative comments about his ex-fiancée Ciara‘s marriage with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The comments were directed towards Ciara discussing their past relationship online.

“He do exactly what she tell him to do. He not being a man in that position,” said Future about Wilson “He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet.’ Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!”

Future and Ciara were engaged for three months after the birth of their child Future Zahir Wilburn, before the relationship ended. Future’s alleged infidelity contributed to the break-up.

Wilson seemingly responded to the bitter comments with a heart-warming photo of his two children on twitter. The caption reads, “All that matters. #love”