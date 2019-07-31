The Reds And Pirates Took Part In A Five-Minute Fight For The Ages

07.30.19 2 hours ago

Fox Sports Ohio

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is looming on Wednesday afternoon and, as Tuesday evening progressed, dominoes began to fall around the league. The biggest transaction of the day involved the Cleveland Indians sending Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-team transaction and, for their trouble, the Indians acquired a package headlined by dynamic outfielder Yasiel Puig.

News of that trade broke during a game between the Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates but, in short order, the deal wasn’t easily the biggest news in the baseball world.

That shift occurred as a result of a five-minute fight during the ninth inning, as Reds reliever Amir Garrett charged at the Pirates dugout and ignited quite a fracas.

