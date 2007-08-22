‘CINDERELLA STORY…’

With Leather reader Cory, whose hands are calloused from doing nothing but lifting weights and cleaning his AR-15 assault rifle, pointed out that Bill Murray faces DUI charges in Sweden, where the actor was pulled over for driving a golf cart erratically in downtown Stockholm. Murray, choosing American law over that weak-ass socialist crap, opted not to take a Breathalyzer test, so the blood tests taken will help determine the penalty he faces — most likely a fine.
Fittingly, he was in town for a golf tournament. Oh, and that golf cart? It was stolen.
The golf cart had been on display for a week outside the downtown hotel where Murray and other VIPs attending the Scandinavian Masters golf tournament, were staying, tournament head Fredrik Nilsmark said. Murray apparently drove the golf cart to the trendy Cafe Opera nightclub, less than a mile away, and was pulled over on his way back to the hotel. Nilsmark said the vehicle wasn’t intended for guests but added: “I don’t hold any grudge against Bill Murray for borrowing our cart for a while.”
I’m not quite sure how I’m justifying the fact that every week I slam athletes for not hiring drivers and getting DUIs, yet I can’t help but still admire Bill Murray. I think it’s some combination of Sweden, Caddyshack quotes, and the fact that he just took a golf cart because he felt like it. Oh yeah, and hypocrisy. Lots of hypocrisy.
Must have been Santori time.
You're under arrest, Bill Murray.
(Any Jarmusch fans in the house?)
I think Caddyshack is one of the most overrated movies ever made – yeah, I just went there – so Bill Murray can go blow himself.
Instead of commenting on this, I'm just going to refer everyone to the quotes I threw down on the Friday 'Caddyshack' post.
Go ahead, refer to it.
I wonder what American law he was citing. Here in Floruida, refusal to take a breathalyzer test counts as an automatic guilty plea to driving under the influence
Bill was taking a vacation from his problems.
You can get a DUI on a golf cart? I'm usually drunk and stoned to the bejeezus-belt when I'm in one.
Gargle with it. Do not swallow, you spit it out. Don't swallow, Bill Murray.
(yes, wwsm)
I guess he was “Lost in Inebriation”. That was awful. Time for me to go pull an Eddie Griffin and by that I mean, beat off on the drive home from work.
Lemme see, do I like watching Forrest Whitaker driving around in a stolen car listening to Wu-Tang for twenty minutes?
Chris P needs to die for that comment. Immediately.
Hell yeah, I was all over this one too.
[filmdrunk.com];
Yea Chris, goading Bill Murray isn't cool man. NOT COOL. Besides, he wasnt blowing himself, he was blowing coke, didnt you watch SNL. See, thats past tense.
-1000 ChrisP. Caddyshack taught lines that I use everyday in my normal life like:
"Wanna make 14 Dollars the hard way?" AND "You'll get nothing….and like it!"
Never let the man drive–just ask Roy Munson, or that one groundhog.
Chris P = Varmint Cong
When I was in Sweden, I got pulled over for driving a golf cart erotically. Fortunately, the arresting officer was a lady cop.
Who you gonna call Bill ??
"pointed out that Bill Murray faces DUI charges in Sweden, where the actor was pulled over for driving a golf cart erratically in downtown Stockholm"
Is thre really any other way to drive a golf cart? In Stockholm no less?