‘CINDERELLA STORY…’

08.22.07

With Leather reader Cory, whose hands are calloused from doing nothing but lifting weights and cleaning his AR-15 assault rifle, pointed out that Bill Murray faces DUI charges in Sweden, where the actor was pulled over for driving a golf cart erratically in downtown Stockholm.  Murray, choosing American law over that weak-ass socialist crap, opted not to take a Breathalyzer test, so the blood tests taken will help determine the penalty he faces — most likely a fine.

Fittingly, he was in town for a golf tournament.  Oh, and that golf cart?  It was stolen.

The golf cart had been on display for a week outside the downtown hotel where Murray and other VIPs attending the Scandinavian Masters golf tournament, were staying, tournament head Fredrik Nilsmark said.  Murray apparently drove the golf cart to the trendy Cafe Opera nightclub, less than a mile away, and was pulled over on his way back to the hotel.  Nilsmark said the vehicle wasn’t intended for guests but added: “I don’t hold any grudge against Bill Murray for borrowing our cart for a while.”

I’m not quite sure how I’m justifying the fact that every week I slam athletes for not hiring drivers and getting DUIs, yet I can’t help but still admire Bill Murray.  I think it’s some combination of Sweden, Caddyshack quotes, and the fact that he just took a golf cart because he felt like it.  Oh yeah, and hypocrisy.  Lots of hypocrisy.

