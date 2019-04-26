Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Received A $93 Million Contract, The Largest In College Football History

On the heels of the Clemson Tigers mowing through college football and annihilating Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game, head coach Dabo Swinney agreed to the biggest contract in the history of the sport. Swinney, who has led to two national titles in the last three years, agreed to a 10-year deal with the school worth $93 million.

According to ESPN, his average salary of $9.3 million per year is the same as Alabama’s Nick Saban. Here’s how the money he will receive breaks down.

The most interesting aspect of these contracts, other than how they look compared to that coach’s former statements on amateurism, is how the buyout works. As is oftentimes the case with major college football coaches, Swinney’s buyout isn’t huge — it’s $0 if he jumps to the NFL and starts at $4 million if he goes to another college program, then goes down by $1 million every two years.

There is one exception: Swinney’s alma mater, the University of Alabama. Instead of decreasing every year, his buyout would actually be a little more expensive on an annual basis if he jumped to Tuscaloosa, ostensibly to replace Saban.

