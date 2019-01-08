Getty Image

Clemson thoroughly dominated Alabama on Monday night in Santa Clara to claim their second national championship in three years and, in the process, even their series with Alabama at 2-2 in the Playoff.

The Tigers thrashed the Tide by a 44-16 final, that included freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns, including 153 yards to fellow freshman receiver Justyn Ross. The Clemson defense also managed to solve the riddle of the Alabama offense, holding the Tide without any second half points and picking off Tua Tagovailoa twice as they had the best performance of any defense against Alabama all season.

After the game, Clemson was rightfully feeling good about themselves and so they decided to make a little recruiting pitch on the podium while they received their trophy. Senior defensive stars Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell took the microphone and, since they were in California, decided to make a pitch to all the recruits out there in the form of Suge Knight’s famous “Come to Death Row” speech.