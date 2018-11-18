Getty Image

Sometimes you think the Cleveland Browns couldn’t be any more Browns than they are, but in that moment they tap into deep reservoirs inside to find new levels of Browns-ness.

When the Browns fired Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley earlier this season amid a power struggle between the two that’s been apparent since training camp, it seemed like a pretty exceptionally Browns moment. The two had been going after each other fairly visibly since Hard Knocks, and eventually Cleveland decided to oust both of them to protect quarterback Baker Mayfield from being stuck in the middle.

The question became who would be the long-term head coach of the Browns, and the usual array of coaching candidates shuffled to the front of the line. John Dorsey apparently has some out of the box ideas as well, including one reported on Sunday morning that stunned just about everyone.