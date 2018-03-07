Getty Image

The Cleveland Browns are, in a way, the most incredible franchise in sports. It is almost stunning how Cleveland has managed to carve out a permanent spot at or near the bottom of the NFL on an annual basis, an instance that again happened this year when the Browns went 0-16.

This gave Cleveland the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Combine that with the fact that the Browns also have the No. 4 pick in the draft due to a trade with the Houston Texans, and this past week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis was of massive importance for the organization, as it looked to find the two players who will ostensibly be building blocks for the franchise moving forward.

It was also, apparently, a big event for the team’s coaches. Not their current coaches, mind you, but for the guys who used to call the Browns their employer. That’s because a group of ex-Cleveland coaches got together to have a party at a restaurant in Indianapolis.