The Browns Signed Kareem Hunt, Who Was Caught On Camera Assaulting A Woman In A Cleveland Hotel

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

 

The Kansas City Chiefs and then-general manager John Dorsey drafted little known Toledo running back Kareem Hunt in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Hunt, who set the record for career total yards from scrimmage at Toledo, exploded in Andy Reid’s offense as a rookie, beginning the season as a starter after Spencer Ware was lost with a knee injury during the Chiefs third preseason game.

Hunt led the league in rushing in 2017, and was approaching another 1,000 yard season when TMZ released a video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel, an incident that took place last February. The Chiefs released Hunt, who admitted he’d lied to the organization about the extent of what happened that evening when previously questioned about it, and there were legitimate questions about whether he’d ever play pro football again. That is, until John Dorsey came calling once again.

Dorsey, now the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, signed Hunt to a 1-year deal that could be worth upwards of $1 million, per Ian Rapoport. Hunt has been placed back on the commissioner’s exempt list and will almost certainly face further discipline from the NFL. He will then become a restricted free agent in 2020.

