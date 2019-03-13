Getty Image

In a stunning and splashy move, the Cleveland Browns moved swiftly to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants on Tuesday evening. Though the Browns aren’t a flawless team by any means, the team made great strides in 2018 and, by any measure, the addition of Beckham Jr. should strengthen an offense that already has the look of a dangerous unit for 2019 and beyond.

With that in mind, the good folks in Las Vegas are taking notice and, as of only a few minutes after the deal was consummated, the Browns now have the best odds to win the Super Bowl of any team in the AFC North.