Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Has Been Banned For Life From The NBA ‘Effective Immediately’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took very little time in his press conference this afternoon to announce that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has received a lifetime ban from the NBA, stemming from the racist remarks that his girlfriend V. Stiviano had previously recorded. Silver also announced that he would be urging the NBA’s owners and Board of Governors to push for an immediate sale of the Clippers, so that Sterling will be completely removed from all team involvement. Sterling has also been fined $2.5 million, which is probably a drop in the bucket and merely salt on the wound at this point.
We will update with any response from Sterling, who is probably rounding up the lawyers right about now.
UPDATE: This is currently the homepage of the Clippers’ website.
UPDATE 2: Donald Sterling told Jim Gray that the Clippers are not for sale. I imagine that this is going to get ugly and messy and nasty and a bunch of other words.
He’s out. He’s toast. He’s done up like a kipper. Justice has been served.
Yeah, now back to being a mulch-millionaire with no job, that’ll show him!
The longest tenured owner in the league getting kicked out on his racist ass, yeah, as a matter of fact I think it has.
And he’s a Billionaire knucklehead, with a B.
What is a kipper? Feel like this is something I should know.
The fact remains that all that happened was a bunch of people he doesn’t care about or even think about yelled at him and made him leave. You think it changed his views at all? I highly fucking doubt it. We didn’t fix the problem, we just made it go away so we don’t have to look at it.
Good point. He’s probably all like “I was right about those people” now.
Well a soccer fan got banned for life from soccer games for throwing a banana at a player, so I guess this fits.
@wackazoa : Jews (along with most other people on this green earth) really like bagels (being Jewish I can attest), there are all sorts of things that go on bagels with or without the requisite different types of cream cheese (plain, chive, or green onion for this guy), slice of beefsteak tomato, slice of onion (red or white, red please), and optional capers sprinkled on top if you happen to come from one of those fancy schmancy families. Then comes that which some argue to be the most important part. The fish. Most go for the smoked salmon, known as Lox or Nova depending on style of smoking process, geographical origin of said salmon, and resulting salinity of end product. Others choose one of the various “kippered” fishes, there’s kippered salmon, kippered whitefish, and plain old kippers, which process “kippering” includes being split straight down the middle whole prior to being smoked.
Being “done up like a kipper” is like saying you’ve been hard and truly fucked by being split straight down the middle. As our “friend” Donald Sterling now finds himself, rich yes, but without what was arguably his favorite longest held possession in the world. Good riddance to bad rubbish. Freedom of speech is alive and well in The United States, and it’s such a fine day when The Commissioner of The National Basketball Association proves that though you can’t be thrown in jail for being a virulent racist you can in fact lose your NBA franchise. God Bless America. God Bless us everyone.
You jewish folks, no offense, sound complicated. If I eat a bagel I eat it plain or with a little cream cheese.
So he gets banned for life and fined 2.5 million? Why in the fuck would he pay the fine? What would the punishment for non-payment be if he is already banned for life?
I would assume jail time. Then again, I’m no lawyer.
Getting hounded by collection agencies.
They could always subtract it from the billion dollars he’ll get for the franchise in a sale.
$2.5 million to be donated to “anti-discriminatory” groups. Al Sharpton is a genius.
Yeah, they’ll just subtract it from the revenue sharing he gets.
I seriously doubt we have heard the last of Sterling. He was a trial lawyer and built a very prestigious law firm and claimed to have tried over 10K cases. I would expect him to file a lawsuit against the NBA and see if they broke any anti-trust laws which would cost the NBA enormous amounts of money if proven guilty of such.
So how will fox news and fans of duck dynasty spin this against the president
Here’s one
Well…[pbs.twimg.com]
Don’t be a troll. Sterling was a democrat.
Actually he’s a registered republican
Guess this should go here
[mediamatters.org]
So he’s a “registered Republican” who’s donated non-trivial amounts of money to Democrat candidates. Sounds like the kind of guy who just cozies up to whoever can help grease his plate, regardless of political affiliation, which really has nothing to do with his comments anyway.
He cant be racist cause he voted for Obama?
That was awesome
So Sterling’s private thoughts to his gf that she should not take pics with black dudes is worth a lifetime suspension, but being convicted for discriminatory housing practices goes unpunished by the league, and does not prevent him from getting a lifetime achievement award from the NAACP?
This is all messed up. He is a dick but its horseshit taking 2.5 million dollars from a guy for saying what he said. I dont care if he is a billionaire, 2.5 million dollars!
Everyone involved in this, starting with sterling, to all those crawling over others to denounce racism, to the NBA that ignored his actual hurtful actions, all of these people can go F themselves.
So much this!
Silver’s side-stepping of the questions about ignoring his past issues was pretty impressive. For a rookie commish, he was acting like a full blown Stern there.
I wouldn’t blame Silver for the failures of Stern. Stern should’ve handled this many years ago, Silver was left to clean up the mess the first chance he got.
It’s not like more than a dozen sponsors have dropped their support of the Clippers, including RedBull, CarMax and State Farm, as a result of the scandal….oh, wait.
So you’re saying people should be punished for something they do based on something they may of done in their past?
Yeah can’t see that backfiring ever…
His current action is actually a crime.
Knox, don’t forget that (per Dave D’Allesandro’s great piece at NJ.com) current NBA ownership also includes a Russian oligarch (Nets), mortgage fraud practitioner (Cavs), raging homophobe (Magic) and ground water poisoner (Thunder), among others.
The NBA (and NFL and MLB) commissioner works for the team owners, and no one else. An owner will never face sanction for his actions unless or until his presence inconveniences the other owners…
@baltimore
This isn’t underpaying elgin baylor, this isnt refusing to fix things in black people houses trying to get them to move out. This is a private conversation with his gf bitching at her cause his friends were giving him shit that she was banging black dudes and it was pissing him off.
Big bulshit story, the real story ignored.
So are we punishing him for this, or his past offenses?
Weird case this is. Im sorta on your side Knox. They should have just condemed him then voted on his being forced to sell the team. This other stuff doesnt seem to fit his offense this time. But this is the society we live in today.
@Graham F. Crackers: Wait, since when is telling the chick you’re fucking on the side who she should and shouldn’t be seen with a crime? Adultery isn’t a crime in California, nor most states. Guy might be scum of the earth, but it’s his past – that the NBA knew about and did jack shit – where any criminal acts might have occurred.
Aw shit totally meant to type “isn’t” not “is.” My bad
Rabble, rabble, rabble.
Ray Lewis murdered two people – goes directly to Disneyland. Newsflash: old people are bigoted! –> marked for death!
Oh, you lovable hypocrites of the sports world!
Well Caruth got jail time. I think the point is that Lewis was an accomplice to a murder and didnt seem to get into much trouble, but Sterling gets severly punished for being an asshole. Punishment didnt fit the crime so to speak, I guess.
@wackazoa Lewis was the only person involved in the case to get any form of punishment, which is amusing.
Found the racist!
Let’s not forget Kobe “the rapist” Bryant. So apparently you can help people get away after they murdered someone and force yourself on a woman, but you can’t tell the gold digger you are sleeping with to find a higher class of friends.
Yes America, this is why you are failing.
Meanwhile, Charles Barkley and Larry Johnson get to keep their jobs
Had Kobe been on tape raping someone I’m sure the outcome would have been different. Donald Sterling on the other hand has a long history of not only racist statements but outright racial discrimination and then went and was taped being obscenely racist. This has been a long time coming.
OverLord- is there a higher class of friends than Magic fucking Johnson?
Uproxx- Can’t we just ban OverLord for being overtly racist already? At least he’d have to make a new account to be a ridiculous douchebag.
Everyone in this story deserves full-blown AIDS. Except for Ervin Johnson.
@OverLord Why would Barkley lose his job?
Ruben Patterson? Pled guilty to raping a girl in 2001. Had to register as a sex offender. Kept playing in the NBA until 2008.
They could have just given him a couple of year ban, I don’t think he will be alive much longer. Also, everyone needs to stop faking outrage over this. SPOILER ALERT: most old white people are racist.
Yes because we all know the best way to teach acceptance and tolerance is with force
Not really Dan. Commonality is that young people are always more (I dont really know the word but Liberal doesnt seem to fit right) and eager for change and grouping together for a cause. While as people age they get more resistant to change and not as willing to work with others or deviate from their ideas of how things should be.
Which is partly why older people tend to be more politically involved with set parties v. younger people more involved with social goals or activism.
Gotcha. Be careful what you say kinda thing?
I’d be genuinely shocked if a single young person didn’t become a racist because of this.
The only lesson kids will learn from this is if you ever get offended and get enough people to be offended with you, you can essentially do whatever you want to the person who offended this.
Despite what people claim, this is no victory against racism.
Hell, it’s not even racism – it’s prejudice.
If you are actually, genuinely shocked and offended by the fact that a rich old white guy has racist thoughts and conversations in private then you are a fucking shit head.
The pathetic thing is, if you had a recording device in the homes, umm government housing, you’d be hard pressed to find a black family that at one point didn’t say something similar to what Sterling said about whites.
But we all know that only whites can be racist.
OverLord makes a good point. Silver is being hypocritical by not forcing racist black families in government housing to sell their multimillion dollar sports franchises.
Sheeesh, talk about starting your commish reign in a blaze of glory…
+1
You’re move Goodell.
I’m NOT defending Sterling, but you can’t force a man to sell something he owns because he’s a racist. You can threaten to throw his team out of the league (though I’m sure there are all sorts of bylaws protecting the teams from a power hungry commish) if he doesn’t step down or sell his ownership.
Ok nevermind, you can take a possession away from a man because he’s a racist…
The NAB team owners have the authority subject to 3/4 vote, to remove him as owner
The NBA certainly has the right to protect its brand by shit-canning anyone who makes them look bad. And guess what Sterling was?
But the countless athletes every year who are getting arrested isn’t making the sport look bad? Give it a rest. If the league was concerned about it’s image, every player with a criminal record would have faced the same punishment Sterling has
@The Curse of Marino: because choking the shit out of your coach (Sprewell) doesn’t make the league look bad. Because running into the stands to assault a paying fan (Artest) doesn’t make the league look bad. Because attempting to rape your kid’s sitter and having to register as a sex offender (Patterson), well, who wouldn’t be proud?
But freaking the fuck out because you think your girlfriend is cheating on you with athletes? Why, how could anyone affiliated with the NBA hold their head up after that? Really, that to me is the story – it’s a 9 minute call, and yet not one pundit pontificating on the matter bothered to listen to it; if they did, I wouldn’t keep hearing claims that he was pissed she showed up at Clippers games with Johnson. Dude is upset that his girlfriend is cucking him, he knows he’s powerless to stop it, so he bitches out. That’s what happens. Claiming that *this* call, as opposed to the horrendous shit he’s done in the past, is what is past the pale, is just absurd.
People love to break things down into complex moralities, as seen above:
1) -Other Person- did -Other Crime-, and they never got this kind of punishment!
2) -Technicality- should prevent this from even being an issue!
Remember the good old days, when if a person was a massive asshole, and they did a terrible thing, they just got….punished? Before everyone turned every issue into a massive existential quandary?
This guy did some absolutely horrible things, and he’s clearly a horrible person. How about everybody just shuts up, and savors that we overcame the bullsh-t, and punished a dude who clearly deserved to be punished. Doesn’t need to be more complicated, you don’t need to go all Atticus Finch to prove anything.
co-sign! i was too angry reading these mealy mouthed justifications elucidate as cleanly as you just did. kuddos to you sir.
Not really. Rockefeller, Carnegie, JP Morgan, Jefferson,etc…. all HUGE assholes. They made tons of cash and, in case of Jefferson, have become heros of our country. Justice is and always be served by those who stand to benefit for anothers misfortune.
Dude. See 1) and 2)
We’re talking about -this- asshole, who has done -nothing- for anyone. You wanna bring up the time he honored Black History Month….in March? The time he gave a bunch of tickets (that weren’t going to sell anyways) to underprivileged children as a massive PR move following the housing incident? Go right ahead. You’re still just convoluting the issue.
Asshole did asshole thing. He got punished. Yay!
My point was to your good ole days comment. There has never or will ever be good ole days. It’s the same now as then just with more rules and better news coverage.
Im not taking up for Sterling being a good person. He’s a dick. But what he did THIS time doesnt equate to his punishment THIS time. You want to punish a guy for what he did in the past, invent a time machine. Otherwise you have to match his offense wih an appropriate punishment. This is not it. You dont ban a guy for being an asshole. You can vote though to remove his team from him. And thats what they should do.
And of course not many owner will vote to keep this guy around, lest they too themselves appear to agree with him.
Sure it does! This is the PR equivalent of involuntary manslaughter. He may not have -meant- for his comments to be heard, but they were, and they make the NBA look TERRIBLE.
We’re in the middle of the best NBA playoffs in years, the NBA is supposedly the most diverse sports league in America, having 1 of 30 owners come off as this racist undoes ALL of that, and absolutely kills the business. Which is important to remember, this is a -business,- and businesses make moves like this all the time to prevent their brand name.
It’s like accidentally running a run light and killing a Senator. Sure, it was an accident, but you still killed a Senator. You think you’re not getting life in prison? Really?
*protect their brand name
Sorry dude, the murder comparison doesnt work here.
Think of Riley Cooper. Dude said what he said and didnt get this kind of punishment. Point is that NBA now has set a precedent. Next time a drunk player or owner or analyst of the NBA goes all “riley skinner/sterling” you now have to ban hammer his ass. This is the problem. If you dont you open yourself to more problems.
That all Im saying. You condem his speech. You vote on removing him via bylaws of the NBA. You ban him you must now ban EVERYONE else who comes along.
Assholes don’t deserve “punishment,” and that’s about as opposite of the “good old days” as you can get. Assholes deserve to be made fun of, to be told they’re an asshole, but people do not “deserve” to have the mob descend upon them and demand they suffer, the greater the better. That’s a thoroughly modern invention of “the personal is the political” It’s petty, disgusting, and eventually leads to open conflict in societies where it’s practiced.
@wackazoa That’s the big problem I see as well. I’m actually surprised the other owners went this route, and as quickly as they did. I certainly don’t agree with any of the racist statements Sterling made, and I do think that, as he’s subject to the NBA’s rules & regulations as a team owner, some sort of action was coming. But this is the “nuclear option,” as it were, and leaves very little leeway for potential problems that will occur in the future.
Hey assholes, maybe it’s a good thing that the guy who thinks he’s running a goddamn slave plantation is being forced out?
Also, @Silent Mic Totally agree. Seriously, what other people have done during other times has nothing to do with this story. Sterling acted like a massive pile of shit and he got punished for it. The end.
You also have to consider that this was Silver’s first chance to deal with him. It’s not his fault Stern was such a pansy about dealing with Sterling while he was commissioner. Silver assumes control, and does what Stern should have done in the first place.
And yes, that’s a punishment fitting the crime. Discriminatory housing practices? That”s a NBA ban for life. Realistically, it would have been lovely to see some jail time, too. Stern really should have caught that. But….Stern, you know.
It’s not like Silver could have taken the job, said, “OH YEAH BTW Stern missed this, so I’ma handle it now.” You ever seen Law & Order? Guy gets away with a crime due to a technicality, so they wait til he does something else, then they lump it together and really nail him? Hi! Silver is the NBA Jack McCoy.
Even if this is a “slippery slope,” so what? I have zero problems banning every single athlete who’s dumb enough to be so racist in today’s day and age. If you’re playing professional sports, you’re not only a role model, but you’re part of an organization that also needs to be a role model, so your individual racism can drag an entire team down. It’s the equivalent of a business morality clause. It just makes sense.
And dude, don’t bring up Riley Cooper. That’s a cheap comparison. Different sport, and he doesn’t own an entire goddamn team. That’s like comparing OJ Simpson to the high school bully who beat you up after gym class.
“He’s been like this for a while, why does everybody only care about him NOW?” The straw that broke the camel’s back, as they say. As many have pointed out, this has been percolating for years and now 1) it all finally caught up with him 2) the NBA has a commissioner who won’t put up with his crap. I say good riddance, and I don’t care what relatively small offense they used as an excuse to finally nail him.
3) This time it’s costing the NBA money
@Sponge Agreed. It seems pretty obvious that if potential revenues weren’t being affected, then the outcome may have been very different. This sets a pretty heavy precedent for the NBA to follow, so it’ll be interesting to see how they respond to the next crisis.
Good point, keeping that revenue up is certainly a gigantic factor. And doing this helps save the NBA’s image. Seeing as both of those things are the commissioner’s responsibility, it’s really no surprise that he hit Sterling this hard. And, as other commenters pointed out, Silver is forging himself a reputation.
Also, it’s maybe the first time in Clippers history that they’ve been a good team with national exposure.
Dan Snyder is out there somewhere learning nothing from this
Probably not…..
While Goodell is commissioner, he’s untouchable.
Snyder and Sterling should be forced to sell because I don’t like what they are saying!
@OhMyBalls What you like or don’t like isn’t the issue. The coalition of NBA owners get to decide who they want in their private club, and they decided that they don’t want Sterling.
@Beastmode Ate My Baby you have got to be fucking kidding me. Shitlibs get to shit their pants until the NBA owners cave, but people who disagree with them don’t get to criticize? That’s not how logic works, genius.
@nyccine The point initially made was not in the least logical. What OMB wants, what you want, what I want, is immaterial to the case at hand. The NBS owners is a private club, so to speak, made up of very wealthy individuals who get to essentially make their own rules (as they pertain to said club). The owners stand to lose money by continued association with Sterling, and so have decided that it is in their best interests, socially and monetarily (and possibly ethically, but that’s an unknown and not in the least germane to this decision) to discontinue said association. Ergo, he will be asked to leave, so that someone more suitable to their interests can come in.
There, was that simple enough for you? I could explain it in even smaller words but my genius steers me towards lengthy descriptions, while your own lack of discerning intellect no doubt has you, even now, searching your mate’s furry scalp for the juiciest of insects upon which to dine.
*NBA, not NBS
Have you seen Jay Leno?
Boom. Roasted.
Still horseshit that a private conversation can be the downfall of someone. They guy is a turd, but c’mon, what person hasn’t said something terrible about a particular group. I’m guessing Spike Lee has referred to white folk as honkies.
It does seem like a nice serving of karma, but I still wonder if the people who broke out the pitchforks are the same people up in arms about the NSA eves dropping. I’m glad he is being punished but it still feels wrong the way it went down.
Don’t hurt your arm patting yourself on the back
@ The DongerNeedsFood
It isnt exactly a secret that the guy is a racist asshole, he was sued for discriminatory practices and is pretty liberal when it comes to tossing around the N-bomb.
It’s not really a secret that Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Charles Barkley, Barack Obama, and a whole host of other black people in the public eye are racists as well. When is the Left going to take the other side to task for what it claims is racism
@ Overlord
You’re not even worth anyone’s time.
Any chance Magic Johnson orchestrated this whole thing so Magic Johnson could buy the Clippers?
50/50
Oh, nooooooooooooooooo
Mark Cuban was right about how this is a slippery slope.
Sterling’s comments were horrible, but within a private conversation where the other party was setting him up and making herself sound completely innocent and like a saint.
Sterling has an all black starting 5 and fought a bidding war with Boston over the highest paid coach in the NBA, who happens to be black.
I am not defending him, but he seems to do more good than harm to black men in the NBA.
The Celtics were going to re-up his contract.
The only color Sterling sees is green,
For every Sterling saying something like that in a private conversation, there’s 10 black grandmothers Sterling’s age forbidding their black grandsons from bringing a white girl to church with them.
To quote my black delivery driver, “I am just happy that an 80 year old white man called them blacks. Just think of the time he came from to now and he said blacks when he was mad?”
Again, what he said was horrible, but should the NBA start banning people for life over private conversations?
Like saying Im not racist because I have a black friend?
“but should the NBA start banning people for life over private conversations?”
Yes.
Next question.
“Yes.”
Then everyone is fair game now..
Should Jay Z be banned from representing NBA players for his 5% Nation Necklace and comments on the group?
No.
Next Question.
The rationale is that the white man is God and created the universe, and is physically stronger and intellectually stronger and more righteous naturally. Blackness is weak and wicked and inferior — basically just an errant child who needs to be corrected…: F*ck black people. Seriously. Black people are devils.
Racist?
Now switch the words “white” and “black” and you will have Michael Muhammad Knight’s statement on the 5% Nation.
Yes.
And, to save time, the answer to your next question is “No.”
Gasp, what a twist I did not see coming. I am deeply offended by the systemic racism white people face daily.
Being associated with a group that promotes hatred based on race and the idea that one race is superior should, under your logic and rules, have you banned from an association with the NBA for life.
Jay Z will be the next to fall.
No, being a white owner who is racist should be kicked out. I don’t really care if a black owner hates white people because I am not autistic.
Not autistic but a hypocrite.
@Axissillian You aren’t autistic? Well, then I guess your excuse is stupidity. Claiming that an ideology that calls for the destruction of the white race because a handful of white guys are really rich and likely won’t suffer is pretty fucking stupid. Simply yelling “White Privilege!” isn’t an actual argument, however much you might wish it to be.
@ax
It seems that your viewpoint is based on the idea that racism isn’t inherently wrong or worthy of condemnation or offense, but only when it is evocative of a pre-existing social imbalance. Is that a fair summation of your position?
Because if so, please see my username.
@Axissillian
Yours might be the single dumbest string of comments I’ve ever seen on Uproxx. That includes anything typed by Underball, Pat_Bateman, and racist troll Overlord. The fact that you actually mean what you type is deeply concerning.
I’m just happy no one on this site has been dumb enough to go the “freedom of speech!!” route.
I was going to, but didnt want to argue with someone who has a rassler as his profile pic.
People have to learn that this is Prejudice and not Racism first.
@ TheDongerneedsFood
The NBA is a private institution and can thus punish anyone they want, if that certaoin someone is making the NBA look bad.
The first amendment says that the GOVERNMENT cannot stand in the way of free speech.
Well, it’s obvious we have people dumb enough to think the concept of freedom of speech is the same thing as First Amendment guarantees (protip: they describe two different things)
Anybody who argues freedom of speech or First Amendment with these kinds of stories never actually understand what the fuck either are.
I cringe at this argument a bit. Freedom of speech, as a constitutional right, isn’t an issue here. But the broader principle of freedom of speech can be argued to be in play. There’s a notion, a value that when someone says something you disagree with, you counter with more speech instead of trying to silence/punish them, regardless of method.
You see this a lot when a comedian or the like says something naughty, and soon people who at least partially make their money through these sorts of things are calling for advertisers to pull out, suggesting boycotts, etc. Effectively trying to undue someone’s livelihood so that no more of that kind of speech can be heard.
It’s not the same as the government throwing you in jail, but it is a matter of using alternative means to silence someone. And if you participate in that, it’s not entirely unreasonable or ignorant that someone complains that you aren’t adhering to the broader cultural value of freedom of speech, even if you aren’t trampling the first amendment.
I’d vote for that Krauthammer dude on Fox News.
Happy on the ruling because he’s a despicable person, but once again, gotta look at it with skepticism and the NBA doing the best damage control it can. I wish things could be in major league sports for the full noble reason and not because it is noble and will also hurt the owners’ pockets in the future.
Of course it’s a total PR move and not something done for noble or heroic reasons. But, it ends with a piece of human garbage being punished so… it evens out, I guess?
he’s banned and still the owner of the clippers, so who really wins in this fight?
He will be forced to sell.
[img.hsmagazine.net]
Of course Whitlock has to be the voice of contrast…
So for the people that say generally “Yeah he’s banned but he’s still a billionaire so what?”
What exactly did you want to happen? For the NBA to rob him and take his money away? Kinda sounds like they did everything they could.
Also people that are saying he shouldn’t be banned are missing the point. He SHOULD in fact be banned. This isn’t a private business. Owner or not you still are operating under an organization (the NBA) and if your views don’t reflect the company’s they absolutely can tell you to fuck off.
Unless your views happen to be something like believing marriage is between a man and a woman and preferring not to be forced to partake in a ceremony you don’t believe in, according to your freedom of religion. Then a judge can force your “organization” to do what they want you to do.
lol sure buddy.
In my best attempt to stir up a string of flaming righteously indignant replies, here’s a question (ok, a series of them):
Given the argument that these comments are tarnishing the image of the NBA and should therefore merit a lifetime ban- should Kobe Bryant earn a lifetime ban? He was fined $100K for using gay slurs. Are gay people not as protected as black people? Should we expect an additional $2.4 million in fines headed Kobe’s way? Will Joakim Noah be next on the list for his gay slur history? Who dictates which potentially offensive language is or isn’t permissible? Would this all go away for Sterling if he just issued a statement saying “The words expressed do not reflect my feelings toward the [black] community and were not meant to offend anyone” as Kobe did? Should we tap the phones of every NBA owner, player, and employee to make sure none of them have any significant feelings towards people of any specific race?
No.
No.
No.
No.
Minorities?
No.
Probably.
Donald should have committed a lesser crime, such as rape, murder, spousal abuse, gambling, physically attacking fans, bringing a gun to work, or selling drugs. Then he would have gotten a much lighter sentence.
Thanks for the preview of Fox News for the next week or so.
I’m with @Aunt Jemima on that, Krauthammer gives me the willies
With this single act, Adam Silver has done more to deserve a Hall of Fame induction than Stern ever did.
Yet as much as I relish it, as much as he deserves it for his past transgressions that Stern and Co. ignored, Sterling got a hell of a shaft job for simply saying awful sentences. Jermaine O’Neal and Stephen Jackson actually punched fans in the face and were still in the league as of this year.
Also, a lifetime ban, eh? Looking at Donald “Sterling” Tokowitz lately that’s what…18 months?
I expect the sleazebag to go full on court shenanigans. Maybe something like finally filing for divorce from his wife so that a judge can issue a domestic relations order freezing the movement of any shared assets–which the Clippers most certainly are considering they’ve been legally married for 50+ years with no prenup. Donald has never wanted to give her half while he’s alive, so they’re having a race to see who dies first, and in the meantime, he’s spent the past couple of decades banging whores. So, he’s got that going for him, which is nice.
It’s just a shame that he’s getting booted out for a failed black mail attempt and not for the really heinous shit he’s done over the years.
Him getting kicked out for his comments allows for the other scumbag owners to remain in control of their team despite being really terrible people.
This is just an exaggeration. I’m Hispanic, I love the blacks, love the gays, love the whites, I’m pretty much of the hippy World Peace mentality. But I accept the fact that other people aren’t like that. This dude is an old geezer and pretty much all old white males are at least a little bit prejudicial towards other races because of their upbringing. Racism used to be the norm. Most of the people in those Hall of Fames, history books, and world records have said far worse than what Donald Sterling said. This pussification of America is just going too far. So what we have a racist old uncle in the NBA? Let’s all laugh at him together and make him feel like sh*t. We don’t have to BAN HIM FOR LIFE.
Nothing personal to Kaz, since I agree with much of his post, and this same comment has come up from countless posters, but does anyone else see the insane irony in saying “pretty much ALL white males are at least a little bit prejudicial towards other races because of their upbringing”?
I can’t wait to tell every older white person I know that they’re just going to have to accept the fact that they’re predisposed to being a racist.
+1 Saunders.
They’re not “predisposed” to being racist. It’s their upbringing. It’s decades and decades of racism being THE NORM. When Donald was just a young whipper snapper, everyone in the NBA, MLB and national sports were racist. At the time, taking photos with black people would probably get you worse media attention than what Sterling’s got here.
I don’t know how this is legal or enforceable. The man owns the team and trying to say he can’t go to his own home games seems like an overreach. I would love a new Clippers owner but try to force him to sell first, then a lifetime ban might make sense.
I think it’s funny no one seemed to care about this guy’s racist actions until he he made racist comments about black celebrities.
In the NBA…the inmates run the asylum.
Sadly this.