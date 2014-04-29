Clippers Owner Donald Sterling Has Been Banned For Life From The NBA ‘Effective Immediately’

Getty Image

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took very little time in his press conference this afternoon to announce that Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has received a lifetime ban from the NBA, stemming from the racist remarks that his girlfriend V. Stiviano had previously recorded. Silver also announced that he would be urging the NBA’s owners and Board of Governors to push for an immediate sale of the Clippers, so that Sterling will be completely removed from all team involvement. Sterling has also been fined $2.5 million, which is probably a drop in the bucket and merely salt on the wound at this point.

We will update with any response from Sterling, who is probably rounding up the lawyers right about now.

UPDATE: This is currently the homepage of the Clippers’ website.

UPDATE 2: Donald Sterling told Jim Gray that the Clippers are not for sale. I imagine that this is going to get ugly and messy and nasty and a bunch of other words.