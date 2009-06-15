CLOTHED STREAKER INTERRUPTS NAKED RUGBY

When you live in New Zealand, boring ol’ rugby with clothes won’t do, apparently. So once a year (I suppose whenever it gets warm enough), two teams of seven players each get together in the quaint little town of Dunedin and play rugby butt-ass nekkid.

The nude rugby international, which started as a celebration of New Zealand’s national nude day, was held yesterday as a warm-up – although temperatures were reportedly cold enough to prove embarrassing – to the forthcoming match between the All Blacks and France.

Needless to say, there were plenty of tackles flying about with only one interruption … when a fully-clothed streaker ran on to the pitch.

I guess the short shorts weren’t short enough after all. Seriously, it must be great to live in a country where people can just run around naked and then get all grumpy when someone with clothes on interrupts the proceedings. And I still shower with swim trunks on. But that’s only because I like to keep my soap in the pockets.

|UK’s Guardian, via Flubby|

