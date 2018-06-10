Getty Image

It’s been over a year and a half since wrestling legend CM Punk last stepped into the Octagon to fulfill his dream of fighting in the UFC. Unfortunately for him, it did not go well: His opponent, Mickey Gall, handled him from the opening bell until the two minute mark when he choked Punk out. For a while it sounded like UFC president Dana White wouldn’t even give him another shot in the big leagues, but money has a way of making exceptions and Punk was given a second shot at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago to show off what he’s learned since the Gall fight.

Across the cage from him was fellow 0-1 UFC fighter Mike Jackson, an easier opponent than Gall but still a man with a lot more experience and training than Punk. Would Punk be able to rise to the occasion and prove himself worthy of his spot on the main PPV card?

In the end it was a gutsy performance from Punk that started strong but ended with Jackson’s striking and experience being just too much. Jackson unleashed on the feet and on the ground with slow and steady strikes, bloodying Punk up and wobbling him seriously in the second round. Round three was all Jackson, who split the round beating Punk across the cage and then into the canvas. The fight ended with Jackson getting the nod 30-26 with round three a 10-8.