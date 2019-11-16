Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick Had An 'Elite' NFL Workout In Atlanta Despite Last-Minute Changes

Colin Kaepernick held an exhibition of his skills for NFL teams in Atlanta on Saturday, an attempt to showcase his abilities as a quarterback in an effort to get an offer of employment from a team. The showcase was originally organized by the National Football League, which had settled a collusion case Kaepernick had levied against the organization earlier in the year.

There was plenty of talk about the reasons why the exhibition was happening in the first place, as some reports indicated that Jay-Z pushed the NFL to hold it after taking criticism for partnering with the league over Super Bowl musical acts while other artists boycotted the league over Kaepernick’s situation. Regardless, the workout was scheduled for Saturday in Atlanta, but reports from early that morning indicated Kaepernick’s representation and the NFL had not come to an agreement on certain legal paperwork for the event.

Part of the issue with the framework the NFL wanted was that outside media would not be allowed to view the event, something that Kaepernick refused to allow.

As a result, Kaepernick moved his exhibition to another location in Atlanta and held it without the NFL. The league issued a statement about the change, but an exhibition did happen without their approval.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an NFL executive described Kaepernick’s throwing ability as “elite” after the workout.

Whether Kaepernick will get an offer from an NFL team is unclear, but it’s increasingly difficult to consider Kaepernick as not deserving of at least a backup role in a league where numerous teams feature sub-par quarterback play out of their starters. One important thing to note, however, is that Kaepernick doesn’t seem to be ready to stop speaking out against the NFL as a league, as well as systemic police brutality against people of color.

If that’s something that continues to keep him unemployed, it will be the only thing. This has been the case ever since he found himself on the free agent market, but after Saturday, it’s northing short of ignorant to claim that ability is what’s keeping Kaepernick out of the NFL.

