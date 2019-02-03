Getty Image

Just days before Atlanta hosted Super Bowl LIII, artwork depicting Colin Kaepernick was hurriedly taken down. An artist’s mural depicting the quarterback, who has not been in the league since 2016, was destroyed as the building it was put on got torn down less than a week before the Georgia capital hosted the biggest football game of the season.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the mural was put up two years ago and imagined that Kaepernick would join the Atlanta Falcons to play quarterback.

Artist Fabian Williams, who painted the mural of Kaepernick standing next to Muhammad Ali on the side of an abandoned building on the corner of Fair Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, said the building was torn down this week. “I just happened to be driving by when they were doing it and it took a minute for me to mentally recognize that it was happening,” Williams said. “Symbols matter man. You destroyed the whole building it was on? If I were an interpreter of performance art, what message would you take from that?”

Pictures of the demolished building surfaced on social media on Friday, and some people suspected the timing of the building’s demolition was curious at best.