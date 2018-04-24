Getty Image

Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL is still ongoing, with President Trump’s tweets and comments being considered as part of the reason why NFL owners didn’t want to sign Kaepernick to a team during the 2017 season. In the months since the season ended, multiple, statistically-inferior backups quarterbacks have found jobs, including Austin Davis and Stephen Morris, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks over the last few weeks. Even with their bench filling up, coach Pete Carroll believes there still “may be a place” for Kaepernick on the team.

But the Seahawks reportedly postponed a workout with Kaepernick in mid-April, supposedly because the Super Bowl QB wouldn’t commit to not kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality before games. Even with that delay to a potential workout, Carroll said last week, “We’re still looking at all of our options. We’re trying to figure it out. We just want to work to be as competitive as we can. Whether that factors in or not, we’ll find out. The discussion and the opportunity is still open.”

If there may still be a place for Kaepernick on the Seahawks, what exactly is going on with the workout delay?

