If you had Florida State covering the 9.5-point spread and/or threw some cash on Under 48 points in the Seminoles’ matchup with Clemson, our hearts go out to you. The ‘Noles traveled to take on the Tigers on Saturday afternoon and put up one heck of a fight, including scoring a touchdown on one of the weirdest plays we’ve seen this year, but looked like they were going to lose, 24-20.

With four seconds left and the ball on their own 33-yard line, though, Florida State decided to go for broke. There are two approaches that a team can take in this situation.

Hoist a Hail Mary, which usually does not work, but at the very least, the odds of something catastrophic happening are relatively low, OR… PITCHY PITCHY WOO WOO, which also usually does not work, but — and this is a key difference — increases the odds of calamity exponentially.

The ‘Noles took option number two. The pass was completed and one lateral worked as planned, but there were a few more after and none of them went well. One, in particular, went as bad as you can imagine, as Clemson’s Barrett Carter scooped it up and got shoved into the end zone.

Clemson (-9.5) covers it’s FIRST game of the season on this absurd final play of the game — a @notthefakeSVP “pitchee-pitchee-woo-woo” Game also goes OVER the total of 48. Final score: Clemson 30, Florida State 20 Unreal.pic.twitter.com/g7hfK3amoF — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) October 30, 2021

Again, Clemson was a 9.5-point favorite and won by 10 on this play. The total went from 44 to 50, too, meaning the over hit. In the immortal words of Charles Barkley, that’s a bad beat, Scott Van Pelt. We fully expect to see this one on Monday night’s edition of SportsCenter with SVP.