College Football Fans At The Grove Destroyed Alabama, Nick Saban, And Katherine Webb

#Katy Perry #College Gameday
Senior Editor
10.04.14 13 Comments

College GameDay visited the Grove for the first time in history and fans did not disappoint. Here’s some marvelous trolling of Alabama, Nick Saban and Katherine Webb.

Best sign at #gameday

A post shared by Richard Floyd (@flizzzoyd) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#College Gameday
TAGSCOLLEGE GAMEDAYCollege GameDay signsESPN College GameDayKATY PERRYThe Grove

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP