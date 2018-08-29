College Football Week 1 Picks: Defenses Will Dominate Opening Weekend

Getty Image

Hello, friends. The first full week of the college football season is upon us after a nice little warmup in Week 0 with Hawaii and Wyoming putting forth impressive performances.

With a full week of games from Thursday through Monday, as college football takes advantage of their one week a year without the NFL also in action, there are plenty of opportunities to get some action in on the games. With the national ban on sports betting lifted and more and more states with legal sports betting (or on the road to it), there is more national interest than ever on gambling, and football remains king when it comes to sports wagering.

For a primer on general principles to follow when gambling on college football, you should go here where our Brad Rowland laid out a number of things to keep in mind as the season begins. In this space, I’ll be handing out winners (hopefully) each week with my favorite bets of the weekend in college football. After a solid Week 0 on my own (2-1), I’m feeling good and loose and ready to get a bit aggressive for this week.

Unsurprisingly, I’m on Unders and Underdogs exclusively this week. If you don’t like sweating it out deep into games, then this column simply isn’t for you. Sweating Unders builds character and toughens the soul. There will be bad beats, but hopefully even more winners to start building up that bankroll for once we get into conference play.

We’ll start on Thursday, to hopefully set the tone for a big weekend. As always, we’ll go with odds from the Westgate Super Book in Las Vegas (as of Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. PT on VegasInsider).