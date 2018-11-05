Getty Image

November is here and only three weeks remain in the 2018 college football season. As always, the sport has provided insanity along the way but, for the most part, it has been a campaign fueled by traditional powerhouses succeeding at the highest level.

In fact, the current Associated Press features a top-six of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma. While other programs have conceivable paths to the College Football Playoff, it would be fair to say that brand names are sitting at the top of everyone’s mind.

For the most part, that is probably a good thing for the sport from an interest and ratings perspective but, in some ways, the lack of a “darkhorse” could limit the overall drama associated with the race to the top four. With that said, there is a potential disaster scenario awaiting the committee if things break a certain way and, in early November, it doesn’t seem all that implausible.

The path

Here’s what we need to happen to set things up.

Clemson wins out and claims the ACC title in the process

Notre Dame completes an undefeated season

Michigan wins out and claims the Big Ten title in the process

None of this seems crazy, as ESPN’s Football Power Index now gives Clemson a 76 percent chance to finish unbeaten, with a 45.6 percent chance at 13-1 for Michigan and a 45.5 percent chance at perfection for Notre Dame.