One day after we learned conference champions across the sport of college football, the field for the 2019 College Football Playoff was revealed. To the surprise of no one, the top three teams were Alabama, Clemson, and Notre Dame. While there was some intrigue surrounding who would secure the fourth spot, the committee decided to go with the high-flying Oklahoma Sooners over the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Crimson Tide were the clear-cut No. 1 team in the nation all season. While the brilliance of Tua Tagovailoa was at the forefront all season, the SEC champions boast an embarrassment of riches on offense. They can run the ball with one of their talented running backs behind an imposing offensive line, or Tagovailoa can let it fly to one of his matchup nightmares at wide receiver. And as always, the Crimson Tide defense has a two-deep that most teams would dream of, one that has smothered opponents all year long.

While Alabama has been great, Clemson hasn’t been too far behind. Star running back Travis Etienne has been outstanding this year, while true freshman signal caller Trevor Lawrence has impressed ever since he took over the starting job. By S&P+, the champions of the ACC have the fiercest defense in college football, led by four potential first round picks along its defensive line: Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, and Clelin Ferrell.