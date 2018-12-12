Getty Image

The College Football Playoff is like many things in 2018: It’s fine, and it works, but it could be a whole lot better. A four-team playoff, which the sport has had since the 2014-15 season, is a marked improvement on the two-team BCS system that exactly no one liked, but there are obvious ways it can improve. For that reason, some powerful people in the sport want to try and make things better by expanding.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic wrote a piece that included quotes from folks like Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Wisconsin athletic director and former selection committee member Barry Alvarez, and West Virginia president Gordon Gee. The consensus among them was that this version of the Playoff is worth examining before the current television contract is up in 2026, with Alvarez going as far as to say that expansion is something that’s going to happen at some point no matter what.

“Everyone has the same feeling; expansion is inevitable,” said Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, who served on the CFP’s selection committee from 2014-2016. “When you can do it, and I think we need to serve more people. I think four was the right way to get started. In my opinion, we need to take a look of adding more teams into the Playoff, giving more opportunities. … “I don’t know whether we’re serving all of our people now, when you have some leagues — our league (the Big Ten) as an example. Two years in a row, we don’t have anyone represented. The Big 12’s been the same way. The Pac-12’s been the same way.”

Alvarez, as he mentions, has a horse in the race, as the Big Ten hasn’t made the Playoff in the last two years. Two major conferences — the Big Ten and the Pac 12 — have run into this issue recently, as both haven’t had a representative in the Playoff since 2016-17. There’s also the matter of Group of 5 teams having next to no shot to make it in, something that Gee and Alvarez mentioned while discussing UCF.