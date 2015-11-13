‘You Are Looking Live’: All The College Football Games You Need To Watch In Week 11

Managing Editor, Sports + DIME
11.13.15
week 11 houston

Getty Image

How many teams conceivably have a shot at making the Playoff with just a few weeks remaining? Twelve? Fourteen? The field is narrowing quickly, and each week more and more teams are getting knocked out of the conversation. Sure, a six-team or eight-team playoff would be worthwhile, but at times it seems like overkill. (Although, ideally, yes there would be a six-team – one representative from each P5 conference, an at-large, and byes for the Top 2 seeds.)

You hear early and often that the college football season is its own playoff. And although it was especially true in the BCS era, where even one slip up could knock you so far down the polls you’d never recover, it’s no less true now. Ask TCU if every game matters – that loss to Oklahoma State might have just ended Trevone Boykin and the Horned Frogs’ hopes of making the Top 4 by the end of the year.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t still great football all over to be played. There are lots of teams, not just the teams in the Playoff race, worth watching. So let’s do that, okay? (Times are in Eastern.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLcollege football viewing guidewatch guide

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP