‘You Are Looking Live’: College Football Championship Saturday Viewing Guide

Everyone pat yourselves on the back. You made it through another college football regular season safe and sound. I’m proud of each and every one of you. You look at the schedule – 14 weeks – and think, “wow that’s not a whole lot of time I have had like three relationships longer than this.” But by Week 10 your eyes are glazed over, your arteries are clogged, you forget which state you’re in and what day Monday is, and your team is 3-8.

“How did we get here?” you ask, over a plate of nachos you made six hours ago. The cheese is congealed. They’re cold. You take another bite anyway. This is the life you chose. You may as well live it the best you can.

Then Week 14 comes along, and you know bowls are around the corner. Something perks you up. The Playoff is almost decided. A tiny ray of sun peeks out. And everything is okay. This is our week to celebrate everything we did during the college football season, and watch a little bit more along the way.

Celebrate it. You’re all great. I really mean that.

Here’s this week’s viewing guide (all times are in Eastern).

*Hey, on Friday make sure to watch the MAC Championship between Bowling Green and Northern Illinois at 8 p.m on ESPN2. The MAC Championship is always good and fun, and these two teams have had some epic games in recent years.*