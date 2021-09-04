The college football season is officially here. With Week Zero and a handful of games already out of the way this week, it’s officially time for Week 1 to kick off, and fortunately for football fans, the day’s early slate is a doozy. The headliner is the reigning champion No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where they will go up against Heisman Trophy contender D’Eriq King and the 14th-ranked Miami Hurricanes. Additionally, a pair of ranked Big Ten tilts — the No. 19 Penn State vs. No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 17 Indiana vs. No. 18 Iowa — will give us raucous on-campus environments from the jump.

Here’s every game that is on during the day’s early window, complete with their kick times and television networks. All times listed Eastern.

#2 Oklahoma vs. Tulane, 12:00 PM, ABC

#19 Penn State vs. #12 Wisconsin, 12:00 PM, FOX

UL Monroe vs. Kentucky, 12:00 PM, SEC Network

Colgate vs. Boston College, 12:00 PM, ACC Network

Western Michigan vs. Michigan, 12:00 PM, ESPN

Temple vs. Rutgers, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network

Holy Cross vs. UConn, 12:00 PM, CBS Sports Network

Stanford vs. Kansas State, 12:00 PM, FS1

Army vs. Georgia State, 12:00 PM, ESPNU

Fordham vs. Nebraska, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network

Fresno State vs. #11 Oregon, 2:00 PM, Pac-12 Network

Rice vs. Arkansas 2:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Lafayette vs. Air Force, 2:00 PM, Stadium

#1 Alabama vs. #14 Miami, 3:30 PM, ABC

Miami (OH) vs. #8 Cincinnati, 3:30 PM, ESPN+

#17 Indiana vs. #18 Iowa, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network

Marshall vs. Navy, 3:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

West Virginia vs. Maryland, 3:30 PM, ESPN

Louisiana Tech vs. Mississippi State, 4:00 PM, ESPNU

Central Michigan vs. Missouri, 4:00 PM, SEC Network

UMass vs. Pittsburgh, 4:00 PM, ACC Network

Montana State vs. Wyoming, 4:00 PM, Mountain West Network

Northern Iowa vs. #7 Iowa State, 4:30 PM, ESPN+/Big 12 Now

#23 Louisiana vs. #21 Texas, 4:30 PM, FOX

San José State vs. #15 USC, 5:00 PM, Pac-12 Network