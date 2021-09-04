The college football scheduling gods did football fans a favor during the first Saturday of the year. Unlike some past seasons where there are a number of high-profile games on at night, only one is in the spotlight this time around: fifth-ranked Georgia and third-ranked Clemson will square off in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, with both teams entering this season having legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations.

Here’s every game that is on during the day’s evening window, complete with their kick times and television networks. All times listed Eastern.

Campbell vs. Liberty, 6:00 PM, ESPN3

Gardner-Webb vs. Georgia Southern, 6:00 PM, ESPN3

Akron vs. Auburn, 7:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Eastern Illinois vs. South Carolina, 7:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Monmouth vs. Middle Tennessee, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

Syracuse vs. Ohio, 7:00 PM, CBS Sports Network

Oregon State vs. Purdue, 7:00 PM, FS1

Texas Tech vs. Houston, 7:00 PM, ESPN

Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State, 7:00 PM, ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Baylor vs. Texas State, 7:00 PM, ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Memphis, 7:00 PM, ESPN+

Abilene Christian vs. SMU, 7:00 PM, ESPN+

Norfolk State vs. Toledo, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas State, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

Southern vs. Troy, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

#5 Georgia vs. #3 Clemson, 7:30 PM, ABC

Florida Atlantic vs. #13 Florida, 7:30 PM, SEC Network

Northwestern State vs. North Texas, 7:30 PM, ESPN3

UTSA vs. Illinois, 7:30 PM, Big Ten Network

Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 PM, ACC Network

William & Mary vs. Virginia, 7:30 PM, ESPN3

Kent State vs. #6 Texas A&M, 8:00 PM, ESPNU

Montana vs. #20 Washington, 8:00 PM, Pac-12 Network

East Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt, 8:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama, 8:00 PM, ESPN+

Duquesne vs. TCU, 8:00 PM, ESPN+/Big 12 Now

#16 LSU vs. UCLA, 8:30 PM, FOX

Bethune-Cookman vs. UTEP, 9:00 PM, ESPN3

Nevada vs. California, 10:30 PM, FS1

BYU vs. Arizona, 10:30 PM, ESPN

New Mexico State vs. San Diego State, 10:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Utah State vs. Washington State, 11:00 PM, Pac-12 Network

Portland State vs. Hawai’i, 11:59 PM, Spectrum Pay-Per-View, Team1Sports app