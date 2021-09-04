The college football scheduling gods did football fans a favor during the first Saturday of the year. Unlike some past seasons where there are a number of high-profile games on at night, only one is in the spotlight this time around: fifth-ranked Georgia and third-ranked Clemson will square off in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, with both teams entering this season having legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations.
Here’s every game that is on during the day’s evening window, complete with their kick times and television networks. All times listed Eastern.
Campbell vs. Liberty, 6:00 PM, ESPN3
Gardner-Webb vs. Georgia Southern, 6:00 PM, ESPN3
Akron vs. Auburn, 7:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Eastern Illinois vs. South Carolina, 7:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Monmouth vs. Middle Tennessee, 7:00 PM, ESPN3
Syracuse vs. Ohio, 7:00 PM, CBS Sports Network
Oregon State vs. Purdue, 7:00 PM, FS1
Texas Tech vs. Houston, 7:00 PM, ESPN
Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State, 7:00 PM, ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Baylor vs. Texas State, 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Nicholls vs. Memphis, 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Abilene Christian vs. SMU, 7:00 PM, ESPN+
Norfolk State vs. Toledo, 7:00 PM, ESPN3
Central Arkansas vs. Arkansas State, 7:00 PM, ESPN3
Southern vs. Troy, 7:00 PM, ESPN3
#5 Georgia vs. #3 Clemson, 7:30 PM, ABC
Florida Atlantic vs. #13 Florida, 7:30 PM, SEC Network
Northwestern State vs. North Texas, 7:30 PM, ESPN3
UTSA vs. Illinois, 7:30 PM, Big Ten Network
Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Tech, 7:30 PM, ACC Network
William & Mary vs. Virginia, 7:30 PM, ESPN3
Kent State vs. #6 Texas A&M, 8:00 PM, ESPNU
Montana vs. #20 Washington, 8:00 PM, Pac-12 Network
East Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt, 8:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Southern Miss vs. South Alabama, 8:00 PM, ESPN+
Duquesne vs. TCU, 8:00 PM, ESPN+/Big 12 Now
#16 LSU vs. UCLA, 8:30 PM, FOX
Bethune-Cookman vs. UTEP, 9:00 PM, ESPN3
Nevada vs. California, 10:30 PM, FS1
BYU vs. Arizona, 10:30 PM, ESPN
New Mexico State vs. San Diego State, 10:30 PM, CBS Sports Network
Utah State vs. Washington State, 11:00 PM, Pac-12 Network
Portland State vs. Hawai’i, 11:59 PM, Spectrum Pay-Per-View, Team1Sports app