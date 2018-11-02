Getty Image

The last three weeks have been very kind to us as we’ve managed to get to six games over .500 after being 10 games under. The principles are working, the feels are coming back, and just generally we feel good about things in college football land.

Naturally, that brings us a Week 10 slate that is going to put all of our principles to the test. I’m handing out at least six picks that are painful to hand out and you will almost assuredly hate, and I don’t blame you. First, let’s take a look at how we did last week and our season record as a whole before we get to this week’s action.

Last Week: 13-7

Full Season: 73-67-2

As always, lines come from Westgate and you should shop around to get the best numbers.

Louisville (+39.5) at Clemson (Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET)

I told you there would be some ugly picks this week, so let’s just get the worst one out of the way. Louisville is horrible. Their defense is basically a no-show every week. The whole team looks like it doesn’t care about anything and just wants this season to be over so Bobby Petrino gets fired. And yet, I will have the Cardinals on Saturday. It might be the wrong side, but I can’t let a team be a nearly 40-point favorite in conference. That can’t happen while I stand idly by. Clemson could win this thing 63-3. That’s within the realm of possibility, but I have to take Louisville. Join me if you dare, I won’t blame you if you just want nothing to do with this game.