College Football Week 13 Picks: Seeking Winners On Rivalry Week

11.24.18 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Hello, friends. I hope you all had wonderful and bountiful Thanksgiving’s full of family and fun, but now it is Saturday and, as such, time to feast on that third key “f” of the season, college football.

Last week we split the baby and bled some juice with a .500 week, but we remain ever so slightly profitable and with one last full weekend of football it’s time to spray the board before we get to conference championships and bowl season. Before we get to this Saturday’s card, let’s take a look at where we sit for the season.

Last Week: 8-8
Full Season: 100-88-2

Let’s get these winners (as always, lines courtesy Westgate).

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLGAMBLING

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP