College Football Week 13 Picks: Seeking Winners On Rivalry Week

Hello, friends. I hope you all had wonderful and bountiful Thanksgiving’s full of family and fun, but now it is Saturday and, as such, time to feast on that third key “f” of the season, college football.

Last week we split the baby and bled some juice with a .500 week, but we remain ever so slightly profitable and with one last full weekend of football it’s time to spray the board before we get to conference championships and bowl season. Before we get to this Saturday’s card, let’s take a look at where we sit for the season.

Last Week: 8-8

Full Season: 100-88-2

Let’s get these winners (as always, lines courtesy Westgate).