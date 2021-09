Week 2 of the college football season lacks the no-doubt, must-watch evening tilt that we’ve come to expect most Saturdays. What it does have, though, are a number of games that are absolutely worth checking out, whether it be the renewed rivalry between Texas and Arkansas, a tricky game for Miami against the always-pesky Appalachian State, a power conference matchup between Washington and Michigan, or the Holy War, with Utah traveling to BYU.

Get a few screens ready, because you’re gonna need them. All times EST:

Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte, 6:00 PM, ESPN3

Lamar vs. UTSA, 6:00 PM, ESPN3

Portland State vs. Washington State, 6:00 PM, Pac-12 Network

North Carolina Central vs. Marshall, 6:30 PM, ESPN+

Houston vs. Rice, 6:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF, 6:30 PM, ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. #4 Oklahoma, 7:00 PM, pay-per-view

#15 Texas vs. Arkansas, 7:00 PM, ESPN

Eastern Michigan vs. #18 Wisconsin, 7:00 PM, FS1

Appalachian State vs. #22 Miami, 7:00 PM, ESPNU

NC State vs. Mississippi State, 7:00 PM, ESPN2

Texas State vs. Florida International, 7:00 PM, ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Louisiana Tech, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

North Texas vs. SMU, 7:00 PM, ESPN+

Hampton vs. Old Dominion, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

Grambling vs. Southern Miss, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

Eastern Kentucky vs. Louisville, 7:00 PM, ACC Network/ESPN+

Liberty vs. Troy, 7:00 PM, ESPN+

Texas Southern vs. Baylor, 7:00 PM, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs. Kansas State, 7:00 PM, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas Tech, 7:00 PM, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Memphis vs. Arkansas State, 7:00 PM, ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Louisiana, 7:00 PM, ESPN3

New Mexico State vs. New Mexico, 7:00 PM, Stadium

Austin Peay vs. #20 Ole Miss, 7:30 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Georgia State vs. #24 North Carolina, 7:30 PM, ESPN3

Missouri vs. Kentucky, 7:30 PM, SEC Network

Idaho vs. Indiana, 7:30 PM, Big Ten Network

Howard vs. Maryland, 7:30 PM, Big Ten Network

McNeese vs. LSU, 8:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Jacksonville State vs. Florida State, 8:00 PM, ACC Network

Washington vs. Michigan, 8:00 PM, ABC

Vanderbilt vs. Colorado State, 10:00 PM, CBS Sports Network

San Diego State vs. Arizona, 10:00 PM, Pac-12 Network

Cal Poly vs. Fresno State, 10:00 PM, CBS Sports App

#21 Utah vs. BYU, 10:15 PM, ESPN

Stanford vs. #14 USC, 10:30 PM, FOX

UNLV vs. #23 Arizona State, 10:30 PM, ESPN2

Idaho State vs. Nevada, 10:30 PM, Stadium

Hawai’i vs. Oregon State, 11:00 PM, FS1