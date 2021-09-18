The later slate on Saturday isn’t exactly filled with must-watch games. But the good news for college football fans is there’s a whole heck of a lot worth watching to start the day this week. Nebraska and Oklahoma renewing their rivalry, Cincinnati going to Indiana, and Florida playing hosts to Alabama are the headliners this week, but there are tons of good games worth keeping an eye on.

Here’s everything slated to kick off during the early window this week. All times EST:

Nebraska vs. #3 Oklahoma, 12:00 PM, FOX

New Mexico vs. #7 Texas A+M, 12:00 PM, SEC Network

#8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana, 12:00 PM, ESPN

#15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia, 12:00 PM, FS1

#16 Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo, 12:00 PM, ESPN2

Michigan State vs. #24 Miami, 12:00 PM, ABC

Northern Illinois vs. #25 Michigan, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network

Chattanooga vs. Kentucky, 12:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri, 12:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee, 12:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, 12:00 PM, ESPN3

Albany vs. Syracuse, 12:00 PM, ACC Network

Boston College vs. Temple, 12:00 PM, ESPNU

UConn vs. Army, 12:00 PM, CBS Sports Network

Minnesota vs. Colorado, 1:00 PM, Pac-12 Network

Nevada vs. Kansas State, 2:00 PM, Big 12 Network.ESPN+

Purdue vs. #12 Notre Dame, 2:30 PM, NBC

#1 Alabama vs. #11 Florida, 3:30 PM, CBS

Kent State vs. #5 Iowa, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech vs. #6 Clemson, 3:30 PM, ABC

Tulsa vs. #9 Ohio State, 3:30 PM, FS1

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech, 3:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Florida State vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 PM, ESPN

Delaware vs. Rutgers, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network

Eastern Michigan vs. UMass, 3:30 PM, FloFootball

Baylor vs. Kansas, 3:30 PM, Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Long Island University vs. Miami (OH), 3:30 PM, ESPN+

Bryant vs. Akron, 3:30 PM, ESPN3

Elon vs. Appalachian State, 3:30 PM, ESPN+

Idaho vs. Oregon State, 3:30 PM, Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Washington State, 3:30 PM, FOX

Georgia Southern vs. #20 Arkansas, 4:00 PM, SEC Network

Mississippi State vs. Memphis, 4:00 PM, ESPN2

Northwestern vs. Duke, 4:00 PM, ACC Network

Ball State vs. Wyoming, 4:00 PM, Stadium

Colorado State vs. Toledo, 4:00 PM, ESPNU

Sacramento State vs. California, 4:00 PM, Pac-12 Network

Arkansas State vs. Washington, 4:15 PM, Pac-12 Network

Murray State vs. Bowling Green, 5:00 PM, ESPN3