The later slate on Saturday isn’t exactly filled with must-watch games. But the good news for college football fans is there’s a whole heck of a lot worth watching to start the day this week. Nebraska and Oklahoma renewing their rivalry, Cincinnati going to Indiana, and Florida playing hosts to Alabama are the headliners this week, but there are tons of good games worth keeping an eye on.
Here’s everything slated to kick off during the early window this week. All times EST:
Nebraska vs. #3 Oklahoma, 12:00 PM, FOX
New Mexico vs. #7 Texas A+M, 12:00 PM, SEC Network
#8 Cincinnati vs. Indiana, 12:00 PM, ESPN
#15 Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia, 12:00 PM, FS1
#16 Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo, 12:00 PM, ESPN2
Michigan State vs. #24 Miami, 12:00 PM, ABC
Northern Illinois vs. #25 Michigan, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network
Chattanooga vs. Kentucky, 12:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri, 12:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee, 12:00 PM, ESPN+/SEC Network+
Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, 12:00 PM, ESPN3
Albany vs. Syracuse, 12:00 PM, ACC Network
Boston College vs. Temple, 12:00 PM, ESPNU
UConn vs. Army, 12:00 PM, CBS Sports Network
Minnesota vs. Colorado, 1:00 PM, Pac-12 Network
Nevada vs. Kansas State, 2:00 PM, Big 12 Network.ESPN+
Purdue vs. #12 Notre Dame, 2:30 PM, NBC
#1 Alabama vs. #11 Florida, 3:30 PM, CBS
Kent State vs. #5 Iowa, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech vs. #6 Clemson, 3:30 PM, ABC
Tulsa vs. #9 Ohio State, 3:30 PM, FS1
SMU vs. Louisiana Tech, 3:30 PM, CBS Sports Network
Florida State vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 PM, ESPN
Delaware vs. Rutgers, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network
Eastern Michigan vs. UMass, 3:30 PM, FloFootball
Baylor vs. Kansas, 3:30 PM, Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Long Island University vs. Miami (OH), 3:30 PM, ESPN+
Bryant vs. Akron, 3:30 PM, ESPN3
Elon vs. Appalachian State, 3:30 PM, ESPN+
Idaho vs. Oregon State, 3:30 PM, Pac-12 Network
USC vs. Washington State, 3:30 PM, FOX
Georgia Southern vs. #20 Arkansas, 4:00 PM, SEC Network
Mississippi State vs. Memphis, 4:00 PM, ESPN2
Northwestern vs. Duke, 4:00 PM, ACC Network
Ball State vs. Wyoming, 4:00 PM, Stadium
Colorado State vs. Toledo, 4:00 PM, ESPNU
Sacramento State vs. California, 4:00 PM, Pac-12 Network
Arkansas State vs. Washington, 4:15 PM, Pac-12 Network
Murray State vs. Bowling Green, 5:00 PM, ESPN3