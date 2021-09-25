The early slate in the world of college football is headlined by what should be one of the grossest games of the year. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wisconsin Badgers are headed to Chicago for a neutral site game at Wrigley Field that will pit two tough, physical, hard-nosed teams against one another. Elsewhere, the SEC’s headliner this week is a fun one, as the perpetually on the cusp of breaking out Texas A+M Aggies are on the way to Fayetteville for a matchup with one of the more surprising teams of the season thus far, Arkansas.
Here’s everything slated to kick off during the early window this week. All times EST:
#2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 12:00 PM, SEC Network
Villanova vs. #6 Penn State, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network
#12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin, 12:00 PM, FOX
LSU vs. Mississippi State, 12:00 PM, ESPN
Missouri vs. Boston College, 12:00 PM, ESPN2
Florida International vs. Central Michigan, 12:00 PM, ESPN+
New Hampshire vs. Pittsburgh, 12:00 PM, ESPN+
Richmond vs. Virginia Tech, 12:00 PM, ACC Network
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 12:00 PM, ESPNU
Ohio vs. Northwestern, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network
SMU vs. TCU, 12:00 PM, FS1
Texas Tech vs. Texas, 12:00 PM, ABC
Wagner vs. Temple, 12:00 PM, ESPN+
Miami (OH) vs. Army, 12:00 PM, CBS Sports Network
Boise State vs. Utah State, 12:00 PM, CBS
Central Connecticut vs. Miami, 12:30 PM, ESPN3
UMass vs. #17 Coastal Carolina, 1:00 PM, ESPN+
San José State vs. Western Michigan, 2:00 PM, ESPN+
Toledo vs. Ball State, 2:00 PM, ESPN+
Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan, 2:00 PM, ESPN+
Maine vs. Northern Illinois, 2:30 PM, ESPN3
Washington State vs. Utah, 2:30 PM, Pac-12 Network
Colorado State vs. #5 Iowa, 3:30 PM, FS1
#7 Texas A+M vs. #16 Arkansas, 3:30 PM, CBS
#9 Clemson vs. NC State, 3:30 PM, ESPN
#14 Iowa State vs. Baylor, 3:30 PM, FOX
Rutgers vs. #19 Michigan, 3:30 PM, ABC
UTSA vs. Memphis, 3:30 PM, ESPNU
Louisville vs. Florida State, 3:30 PM, ESPN2
Illinois vs. Purdue, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network
Kent State vs. Maryland, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network
Wyoming vs. UConn, 3:30 PM, CBS Sports Network
Towson vs. San Diego State, 3:30 PM, Stadium
Georgia State vs. #23 Auburn, 4:00 PM, SEC Network
Kansas vs. Duke, 4:00 PM, ACC Network
Arkansas State vs. Tulsa, 5:00 PM, ESPN+