The early slate in the world of college football is headlined by what should be one of the grossest games of the year. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Wisconsin Badgers are headed to Chicago for a neutral site game at Wrigley Field that will pit two tough, physical, hard-nosed teams against one another. Elsewhere, the SEC’s headliner this week is a fun one, as the perpetually on the cusp of breaking out Texas A+M Aggies are on the way to Fayetteville for a matchup with one of the more surprising teams of the season thus far, Arkansas.

Here’s everything slated to kick off during the early window this week. All times EST:

#2 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, 12:00 PM, SEC Network

Villanova vs. #6 Penn State, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network

#12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin, 12:00 PM, FOX

LSU vs. Mississippi State, 12:00 PM, ESPN

Missouri vs. Boston College, 12:00 PM, ESPN2

Florida International vs. Central Michigan, 12:00 PM, ESPN+

New Hampshire vs. Pittsburgh, 12:00 PM, ESPN+

Richmond vs. Virginia Tech, 12:00 PM, ACC Network

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 12:00 PM, ESPNU

Ohio vs. Northwestern, 12:00 PM, Big Ten Network

SMU vs. TCU, 12:00 PM, FS1

Texas Tech vs. Texas, 12:00 PM, ABC

Wagner vs. Temple, 12:00 PM, ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Army, 12:00 PM, CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs. Utah State, 12:00 PM, CBS

Central Connecticut vs. Miami, 12:30 PM, ESPN3

UMass vs. #17 Coastal Carolina, 1:00 PM, ESPN+

San José State vs. Western Michigan, 2:00 PM, ESPN+

Toledo vs. Ball State, 2:00 PM, ESPN+

Texas State vs. Eastern Michigan, 2:00 PM, ESPN+

Maine vs. Northern Illinois, 2:30 PM, ESPN3

Washington State vs. Utah, 2:30 PM, Pac-12 Network

Colorado State vs. #5 Iowa, 3:30 PM, FS1

#7 Texas A+M vs. #16 Arkansas, 3:30 PM, CBS

#9 Clemson vs. NC State, 3:30 PM, ESPN

#14 Iowa State vs. Baylor, 3:30 PM, FOX

Rutgers vs. #19 Michigan, 3:30 PM, ABC

UTSA vs. Memphis, 3:30 PM, ESPNU

Louisville vs. Florida State, 3:30 PM, ESPN2

Illinois vs. Purdue, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network

Kent State vs. Maryland, 3:30 PM, Big Ten Network

Wyoming vs. UConn, 3:30 PM, CBS Sports Network

Towson vs. San Diego State, 3:30 PM, Stadium

Georgia State vs. #23 Auburn, 4:00 PM, SEC Network

Kansas vs. Duke, 4:00 PM, ACC Network

Arkansas State vs. Tulsa, 5:00 PM, ESPN+