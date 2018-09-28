Getty Image

Hello friends. The wheels are coming off and at this point, I hope you’ve just been fading me in this column. I’ve taken some big swings in hopes of bounce back weeks and gotten optimistic about some historically bad teams, and to this point it’s not worked. Last week, we were on the wrong end of two of the worst beats you’ll see all season (both featured on SVP’s Bad Beats segment) and that took us from a .500 week to a disaster.

So this week, it’s just back to the principles. We’re taking dogs. We’re taking Unders. We’re not trying to get too cute with picks. Fade me as you will, I can’t blame you if that’s why you’re here, but I’m optimistic about a bounce-back week and clawing back to .500.

As always, lines come courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Super Book at the time of writing, and before we get to this week’s picks let’s look back at the carnage of Week 4 and where we stand for the season.

Last Week: 4-8

Full Season: 24-31