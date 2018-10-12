College Football Week 7 Picks: Riding With Home ‘Dogs

Getty Image

Hello, friends. I return to you after another rough week featuring more brutal Under losses because we simply can’t shake this funk entering the midway point of the season.

The good news is we have half a season remaining. The bad news is the hole I’ve dug to this point is quite deep. A full 10 games under .500 isn’t what you good readers deserve and all I can promise you is I’ll keep trying and hoping that, at some point, the Unders start to come in. We’ve been better ATS than on totals this year, so this week I’m going a little heavier on spread plays in hopes that continues. Before we get to those, let’s check in on the damage.

Last Week: 6-8

Full Season: 36-46

That’s awful! But maybe the turnaround begins this week. I hope. So let’s spray the board. (As always, lines courtesy of Westgate.)