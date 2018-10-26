College Football Week 9 Picks: Is Texas Back?

Getty Image

Hello, friends. Those of you that didn’t lose faith in me were rewarded handsomely last weekend to the tune of a 14-7 effort as we roared back to somehow, someway make it back to .500. This week, we roll on looking to carry some momentum into this week and maybe, just maybe, start thinking about making this a profitable year at the window.

This week, we’re sticking with principles for the most part. You know the drill. Unders and underdogs, mostly, while also riding with a few lines that just flat out stink because that’s what we do. Before that, let’s take a look back at last week and bask in the glow before getting to these winners.

Last Week: 14-7

Full Season: 60-60-2

As always, lines come from Westgate. May the winners flow.