This year’s Masters Tournament will truly be a tradition like no other when the best golfers in the world descend on Augusta, Georgia from November 9-15 for the postponed major.

There will not be patrons on the grounds of Augusta National this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and between an empty golf course aside from the players and the azaleas not in bloom because it’s November, it’s going to look different than it ever has. The Masters and Augusta National are embracing that and plan to offer a variety of new, 2020-only looks at the course in partnership with CBS and ESPN, like new camera locations and shots on holes to showcase the entirety of the course.

Moving day at the Masters will also take place on a college football Saturday, and on Tuesday the club announced that ESPN’s College Gameday, which has still been doing its road show, just inside stadiums and without fans, will be coming to Augusta. They will be placed above the pond and 9th green on the Par 3 course at Augusta National, where they’ll do their show from a very different, but still iconic, location than usual.

It’ll be pretty cool to see the Gameday crew tucked away in the Par 3 course in the pines, and one can only hope that Corso takes some cuts off the 9th tee as part of his headgear pick.