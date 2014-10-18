‘I Am Currently Harder Than ND’s Schedule’: Your Roundup Of College GameDay Signs From Florida Sate

Florida State fans talked about boycotting ESPN’s College GameDay in Tallahassee. They talked about holding their backs to the stage in support of Jameis Winston, the quarterback who they felt got an unfair shake from ESPN.

But in the end, this was just another ho-hum GameDay at FSU with lots of lewd and crude signs. Here are the best and worst.

Our friends at Barstool Sports held a ‘Dumb & Dumber To’-themed GameDay of their own this morning. The results were quite interesting and refreshing look at what a real GameDay looks like.