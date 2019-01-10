A Columbus Distillery Offered Artemi Panarin Free Booze For Life If He Re-Signed With The Blue Jackets

Artemi Panarin will have a number of options come free agency this summer, but one Columbus distillery hopes he stays right where he is. The winger for the Blue Jackets will hit the open market for the first time in his career, but Blue Jackets fans hope the sniper re-signs with Columbus.

Those fans include the owners of High Bank Distillery, a Columbus-based spirits maker that wants to give Panarin some extra incentive to re-sign with Ohio’s only NHL franchise. The company wants to give Panarin something other places might not be willing to provide, which is why they offered the 27-year-old free alcohol for life if he re-signed with the Blue Jackets.

High Bank posted on social media about the promotion, showing off some of their booze with a personal plea to Panarin to accept their offer and start negotiating with the Blue Jackets.

