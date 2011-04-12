Columnist Suggests Giants Fan In Coma Should Have Known Better

We’ve been dodging this story of Bryan Stow, the Giants fan who was attacked in LA almost two weeks ago, because there’s nothing to express other than absolute sadness. Stow currently sits in a coma after part of his skull was removed when his brain began to swell, and his family says that he now has brain damage. Although I thought this incident was above sardonic comment, fellow KSKer Kogod found someone who did not.
John Steigerwald of the Washington Observer-Reporter asks what might have been a fair question, but does it in such an incredibly poor way that’s sure to spark outrage. In his latest column, “Know When You’ve Outgrow [SIC] The Uniform,” Steigerwald asks a few questions of “Bryan Snow,” [sic] the 42-year-old paramedic who wore a San Francisco Giants jersey to the LA Dodgers’ home opener and was jumped by two unidentified fans wearing Dodger blue.
And here come the quotes that will be following Steigerwald around for the rest of his professional life:
Maybe someone can ask Snow, if he ever comes out of his coma, why he thought it was a good idea to wear Giants’ gear to a Dodgers’ home opener when there was a history of out-of-control drunkenness and arrests at that event going back several years.
Remember when it was the kids who were wearing the team jerseys to games? It was a common sight to see an adult male coming through the turnstile dressed as a regular human being with a kid dressed in a “real” jersey holding his hand.
Cute.
More Steigerwald after the jump.
Are the 42-year-olds who find it necessary to wear their replica jerseys to a road game, those kids who are now fathers who haven’t grown up?
Are there really 40-something men who think that wearing the jersey makes them part of the team? It was cute when a 10-year-old kid got that feeling by showing up at Three Rivers Stadium in a Pirates jersey, but when did little boys stop growing out of that?[…]
Why not just go to [a game] dressed as a regular human being? When did it become necessary to wear a uniform to the game?
It’s obviously in poor taste to ask those kinds of questions while a guy is fighting for his life. I’ve said for years that fanbases are just gangs for white people. Steigerwald doesn’t come out and say that it Stow brought his fate upon himself, but he implied it, and the message is clear. One can presume what kind of professional consequences might come from that.
Way too soon.
I don’t even know where to begin with Steigerwald’s query into wearing a team’s shirt to a game. It wasn’t as though Stowe came decked out in an entire Giant’s uniform, he wore a jersey for a team he supports, much like a music fan will wear a band’s tour t-shirt. Even if you believe that the practice of grown men wearing jerseys (or white men wearing jerseys of guys like Kevin Garnett or Kobe Bryant, more on that later) is ridiculous, it was even more ridiculous to ‘more or less’ imply that a man brought a vicious attack on himself because you don’t approve of his clothing choice. I hope and pray that Steigerwald never has a loved one brutalized in a completely senseless manner, like a mugging, where someone may question the sensibility of carrying a purse in this day and age.
Too soon? More like two weeks too late.
Fuck this guy, what if he was just wearing a SF Giants hat and not a jersey and still got beaten into a coma? Grown men shouldn’t wear hats of their favorite teams either? Fucking hack.
Not to mention he couldn’t even get the victim’s last name right.
Catpuncher, in the VERY FIRST SENTENCE of this post, Punte mentions that this is an old story. But its good of you to still feel the need to show that you know more than the blogger. Kindly go blow yourself, good sir.
Appreciate that, Schmoove.
This is the kind of crap you hear from Philly fans after they assault someone. People need to learn that the opposing teams fans are not an opposing army who needs to be fought off with force
As a Dodger fan, this story is horrible. I went to the Dodgers-Padres game in San Diego on Saturday and things were almost as bad. I wore my Dodger sherzey as I always do when my boys come to town. Only this time, nearly half of the Padres fans tried to pick a fight with me; kept trying to provoke me. The cops kicked 10 Dodger fans out of my section alone, just for responding to the taunts of the home crowd.
What these two idiot Dodger fans have created is an unsafe situation for all Dodger fans at other parks. It is absolutely absurd. Now people want retribution for Mr. Stow, even though they neither know him or are Giants fans. This whole thing is a powderkeg waiting to blow and it will be very sad when it does.
I should clarify. I think it is horrible what those Dodger fans did to Stow, not that it is horrible that it is affecting how people treat me as a fan.
Even Charlie Sheen thinks this is crossing the line.
Schmoove and Z, the joke obviously went way over your heads.
Sorry Cat. Draw me a picture. My thinking parts are a little stiff today.
I realize it’s not a perfect analogy, but this reminds of assholes that justify sexual assault (maybe rape) on women, because the women were dressed in revealing clothing.
Punte says Steigerwald’s criticisms are “way too soon.” If he had this sage advice two weeks earlier, maybe this guy wouldn’t be in a coma is the tongue-in-cheek joke.
Of course, it’s tongue and cheek because nobody’s taking this douchebag’s article seriously. Following Steigerwald’s reasoning any chick with a low cut shirt deserves a raping.
(I’m sure you’ll find this humorous now with the explicit explanation.)
“If he had this sage advice two weeks earlier” refers to Steigerwald by the way, I should have been clearer there. I wouldn’t want Schmoove getting all defensive and start thinking about dudes blowing themselves again.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if this douchebag filmed a commercial where he was wearing a bunch of jerseys and acting like he was part of the game??
Oops
[www.youtube.com]
Its cute when a kid wears a jersey but adult fans cannot wear their favorite teams gear? Please. I guess since I am 36 i cannot support my team. This goes beyond that. pro sports have gotten ridicolous. I am a new York giants football fan. i went to a Giants home game and three fans made the game a miserable expierence. They started in with both Giants and Lions fans. They screamed and threw beer when Lions fans, not taunting anyone, cheered when their team scored and started in with other Giants fans made when they got showered with beer. Problem alcohol. People become ridicolous when they drink it and NFL teams and sports teams encourage tailgating. I rather stay home or go to minor league games where it is a lot more calm.
I used to work out at the same gym Mr. Stow went to. Very nice guy and feel so bad for him and his family. Last time I checked this is America and you should be able to wear whatever you want to the game regardless of your age. Expect some heat if your the away team but this was just a bunch of low lifes that had to much to drink. Karma is a bitch and they will get theirs…….God bless his children and am praying for a miracle. Much love from Santa Cruz.
*reads catpuncher’s response*
Oh, he was joking! That was a joke….I guess. Well, I’d better apologize then.
*reads catpuncher’s other comments*
Oh wait! He’s a dick. Nevermind. I was right the first time.
*dreams of men blowing each other*
We still don’t know if there is MORE to this story on the beating. Was this payback? Did the attackers KNOW him? Maybe there was taunting inside the Stadium and a couple of guys took matters into their own hands. We don’t know. Since the Dodgers won that game, it’s not like that’s a motive.
Reading isn’t for everybody. Not everybody is expected to make it to the VERY LAST SENTENCE.
Arkyseanfranko with the post of the day.
I never would have believed that Dodgers fans could build up enough enthusiasm to even swing a purse at the dude, let alone provide a beat down.
At least now Johnny Boy is bringing the poor guy’s kids into it. From his blog: [justwatchthegame.com]
JohnSteigerwald
in April 12th, 2011 @ 19:44
His kids should understand that their dad’s decision to wear that jersey led to him getting beat up. They should also be taught the distinction between being partially responsible for provoking something and DESERVING it.
Wow. What an a$$. THey were playing the giants. If i pay $80 for a jersey you better damn well believe I’m wearing it to the game. They were playing the Giants. What an ignorant statement.I can’t believe someone would write this. I went to a Cubs game last week and someone wore a Konerko jersey. they were playing the damn d-backs. Sure he was heckled but that’s the fun of sports. You don’t beat someone into a coma over a damn jersey. Especially a dodgers fan. If my team sucked that bad id have to be drunk to watch him but holy f*** what an ignorant statement by the author.
All I know is, if it happened in Philly, the same columnist probably would have called for carpet bombing.
I hope that arrogant asswipe gets his ass kicked to the curb. I’m with Josh Ze what an ignorant piece of shit. He wore a Giants jersey to a Giants game. Big damn deal. WTF is wrong with wearing a jersey. This Steizwhateverhtefuck his name is is exactly what is wrong in sports and I would enjoy his firing like I enjoyed the Packers Sb 45 victory. WIth pure joy.
I’d imagine if I wear a pirates jersey to dodgers stadium the fans will just feel sorry for me, not beat me.
The fan above who was heckled at the Padre game was lucky he wasnt beaten and perhaps killed. Charger fans nearly killed a Jet fan last year while the redneck San Diegans stood around and took pictures. Americas Finest City? Dont make me vomit. As for Steigerwald, this is a sad, sick man.
This article is just B.S. this dude shouldn’t be writing at all.. How dumb is this guy? I don’t think he know’s anything about baseball. Stupid question why he wore his giant gear to the dodger stadium. Uh because he’s supporting his team that’s why. Anyone can wear a jersey, not just little kids. It was never a rule saying kids and under were allowed to wear jerseys only. This guy needs to find a better career. And he needs to learn how to spell check, because his last name isn’t Snow, it’s Stow and how dare he talks about someone who’s laying in the hospital fighting for his life.
Just for the record, no one in Pittsburgh takes this guy seriously. He tries to be controversial and shit, saying Mr. Rogers teaches kids to be gay and crap like that. He’s also an ultra Republican who posts stuff to try and get left-leaning people to attack him.
He’s a clown and doesn’t deserve this press.
WHAT? isn’t this just a game? can’t we cheer our favorite team? WTF?
Remind me, isn’t there something in the U.S. Constitution that allows for freedom of expression? And remind me again, haven’t there been a few recent Supreme Court decisions that validate that freedom of expression on such things as jerseys and T-shirts worn by sports fans?
Please correct me if I’m wrong.
Thank you,
Excuse me, but isn’t there something in the U.S. Constitution that allows for freedom of expression? Remind me if there haven’t been some recent Supreme Court opinions that say this applies to things on jerseys and T-shirts. (Even those worn by 40 yr old men.)
Let me know if I’m wrong.