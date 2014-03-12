So It's Come To This: The Kalamazoo Growlers Are Wearing Jerseys Made Entirely Out Of Selfies

#Baseball #Selfies #Instagram #Facebook #Twitter
Pro Wrestling Editor
03.12.14 8 Comments
Meet the new design team.

Getty Image

Meet the new design team.

In a story that will make everyone over the age of 25 flip a table in anger, the Kalamazoo Growlers of the collegiate summer baseball Northwoods League will be wearing a SALUTE TO SELFIES jersey during a game in July. If you heard that description and thought, “what is that, a jersey covered in selfies,” BINGO, welcome to Hell.

Via northwoodsleague.com:

The team will collect selfies through April 1. Once the submission period ends, the Growlers will build a unique mosaic-style jersey assembled entirely from the selfies entered in the promotion. The fan that exhibits the most “Growlers spirit” will receive a featured and prominent location on all jerseys.

Here’s the artist’s rendering:

If that’s not bad enough, the Northwoods League website features the addition of the only thing on the Internet worse than duckfaced selfies: a “Keep Calm” meme.

Screen Shot 2014-03-12 at 9.02.52 AM

Here’s how to play:

Facebook

– Take your Selfie!
– Like the Growlers
– Facebook page here by clicking the link Find and Click “Share Photo”
– Choose your Selfie
– Use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie

Twitter

– Take your Selfie!
– Follow the Growlers on Twitter by clicking the link
– Add a new tweet/photo and select your best selfie, then tag @kzoogrowlers AND use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie

Instagram

– Follow the Growlers Instagram by clicking the link
– Click choose or take a photo
– Take or select your Selfie!
– Select “Tag People” and tag the kzoogrowlers and use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie
– You can also share your Instagram selfie on Twitter and Facebook as well. Make sure to tag @kzoogrowlers and use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie

Additional Rules

– Turn on your phone
– Use Maps to guide you to the nearest bridge
– Take your Selfie!
– Throw yourself from the bridge
– Do not submit your Selfie to the Growlers

h/t Sports Logos

Around The Web

TOPICS#Baseball#Selfies#Instagram#Facebook#Twitter
TAGSBaseballcollege baseballFacebookinstagramJERSEYSKALAMAZOO GROWLERSQUIRKY MINOR LEAGUE PROMOTIONSSelfieSELFIESselfies must be stoppedTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP