So It's Come To This: The Kalamazoo Growlers Are Wearing Jerseys Made Entirely Out Of Selfies

In a story that will make everyone over the age of 25 flip a table in anger, the Kalamazoo Growlers of the collegiate summer baseball Northwoods League will be wearing a SALUTE TO SELFIES jersey during a game in July. If you heard that description and thought, “what is that, a jersey covered in selfies,” BINGO, welcome to Hell.
Via northwoodsleague.com:
The team will collect selfies through April 1. Once the submission period ends, the Growlers will build a unique mosaic-style jersey assembled entirely from the selfies entered in the promotion. The fan that exhibits the most “Growlers spirit” will receive a featured and prominent location on all jerseys.
Here’s the artist’s rendering:
If that’s not bad enough, the Northwoods League website features the addition of the only thing on the Internet worse than duckfaced selfies: a “Keep Calm” meme.
Here’s how to play:
– Take your Selfie!
– Like the Growlers
– Facebook page here by clicking the link Find and Click “Share Photo”
– Choose your Selfie
– Use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie
– Take your Selfie!
– Follow the Growlers on Twitter by clicking the link
– Add a new tweet/photo and select your best selfie, then tag @kzoogrowlers AND use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie
– Follow the Growlers Instagram by clicking the link
– Click choose or take a photo
– Take or select your Selfie!
– Select “Tag People” and tag the kzoogrowlers and use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie
– You can also share your Instagram selfie on Twitter and Facebook as well. Make sure to tag @kzoogrowlers and use the hashtag #SalutetoSelfie
Additional Rules
– Turn on your phone
– Use Maps to guide you to the nearest bridge
– Take your Selfie!
– Throw yourself from the bridge
– Do not submit your Selfie to the Growlers
I was somewhat surprised to find that their mascot was a bear, not a 2 liter bottle of beer. Oh well.
With any luck it’ll be during a game with my hometown Express….
These kids today, I swear. Back in my day they were called MYSPACE PICS!!!
Eh, if that’s what it’ll generally look like, it passes off as camp with scoonches of blue in it.
Also, how is their team name not the Kazoos?
Also, sup girl on the right? Selfie right on over, ammmirite?!?
Yup. You’re right. Selfie right on over, and then you can selfie your way to jail.
FYI, it’s illegal to take a selfie as a minor and post it on an American website. So yeah, oogle away, Leatherians.
paul heyman’s selfies or GTFO.
All Anzacs read the post title and broke into a massive smile.
“Their team is named after a Growler?”.
/Bwahahahahaha.