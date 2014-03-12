So It's Come To This: The Kalamazoo Growlers Are Wearing Jerseys Made Entirely Out Of Selfies

Getty Image

In a story that will make everyone over the age of 25 flip a table in anger, the Kalamazoo Growlers of the collegiate summer baseball Northwoods League will be wearing a SALUTE TO SELFIES jersey during a game in July. If you heard that description and thought, “what is that, a jersey covered in selfies,” BINGO, welcome to Hell.

Via northwoodsleague.com:

The team will collect selfies through April 1. Once the submission period ends, the Growlers will build a unique mosaic-style jersey assembled entirely from the selfies entered in the promotion. The fan that exhibits the most “Growlers spirit” will receive a featured and prominent location on all jerseys.

Here’s the artist’s rendering:

If that’s not bad enough, the Northwoods League website features the addition of the only thing on the Internet worse than duckfaced selfies: a “Keep Calm” meme.

Here’s how to play:

Additional Rules

– Turn on your phone

– Use Maps to guide you to the nearest bridge

– Take your Selfie!

– Throw yourself from the bridge

– Do not submit your Selfie to the Growlers

