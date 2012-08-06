Come On, Seahawks. Don’t Be That Team.

Well, it was bound to happen.
That’s Dave “Softy” Mahler of Sportsradio 950 AM in Seattle reporting what my brother, a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, told me in a frantic text last night, that unemployed human disaster Terrell Owens is heading to Seattle for a tryout or workout or cup of coffee. I’m not sure, the Tweet is pretty vague.
Thankfully, sports writer, attorney, and guy who doesn’t know sh*t about MMA, Mike Florio, was able to confirm that Owens is indeed trying out for the Seahawks. Apparently the Seahawks cut Antonio Bryant, and that left them with Sidney Rice, Golden Tate, Doug Baldwin, Braylon Edwards, Deon Butler, Ben Obamanu, and 6 other wide receivers, not including tight ends Zach Miller and Kellen Winslow, and that’s clearly not enough receiver depth.
Damn it, Seattle. We were so close to a world without T.O.
Nooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!
We already have enough insufferable douchebags on this team…
Come on, Braylon Edwards is already there. There aren’t enough dropped passes to go around.
It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout. It’s only a tryout.
/deep breath
It’s only a tryout…
He’s just trying to follow in Rice’s footsteps.
[www.sbnation.com]
OH NO.
There’s no way he ran a sub-4.5. Just absolutely no way.
UGH… There’s no way they don’t sign him now. Under the guise of “why not!? What could go wrong?”
The KSK Fantasy/Sex Mailbag is going to be great this week.
This actually makes sense because he would really nicely fill the void left by Ichiro leaving Seattle. Past his prime yes, but a mature, veteran presence in the clubhouse with a certain gravitas and quiet, humble excellence on the field.
Why the hell not? Man’s gotta get paid! We need the entertainment when he fails…..right?
I don’t see a problem. He spent a year in Cincinnati and there wasn’t any word of him destroying the locker room chemistry. (We lived through Carl Pickens so the bar in Cincy is kind of high in “Raging Locker Room Destroying A–hole”.) True, the T.Ocho Show and the ’10 Bengals were comically underachiveing, but Owens did lead the team in most stats. If it wasn’t for TO, I’m pretty certain the Bengals would have gone worse than 4-12.
Sign him cheap and at the first sign of him hurting the team cut his ass.
Wow, why the TO hate? I don’t recall him doing anything in Buffalo or Cincy to warrant the anger in this post.