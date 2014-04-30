Conan Unearthed Even More Racist Donald Sterling Tapes

So this Donald Sterling guy, am I right folks?

From the leak of racist audio to a lifetime ban from the NBA and a browbeating from Snoop Dogg it’s been a tough week for the former Los Angeles Clippers owner. Now even more racist audio has leaked, and he’s so racist that even the totally acceptable stuff he says sounds bad.

Conan has more:

As an added bonus, DonSter made an appearance in Conan’s ‘Celebrity Survey’ to discuss black magic: