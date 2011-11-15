Congratulations To The Indianapolis Colts!

Well, the time comes when the lights need to be turned on and the party must end. We had a good run of 10 weeks, as we watched the league’s worst teams flop around like wounded ducks as a few of them tried to convince us they weren’t losing on purpose for the 2012 NFL Draft’s top prize – Stanford QB Andrew Luck. Unfortunately, our party is pretty much over and we can stick a fork in this Suck for Luck campaign. Barring a miracle – and by that I mean the sudden desire to win – the Indianapolis Colts will have the first pick in the next draft.
And that’s fine, because that’s what their fans and ownership openly pined for to very little criticism. Apparently the Colts are allowed to lose on purpose, so let’s all tip our caps to the eventual team that will make Luck the No. 1 pick. In the meantime, we’ll take one last rundown of the power(less) rankings – and don’t worry, we’ll still review each game in our own fun way in the coming weeks – while I try to decide if I want the Miami Dolphins Whiffin’ for Robert Griffin III or Playing Lames for LaMichael James. Maybe Losing Whack, Son for Justin Blackmon?
Decisions, decisions.
1) Indianapolis Colts (0-10) – Peyton Manning says he’s fine with the Colts drafting a QB with their first pick in the next draft, and of course he is. If his neck gets better and he can play again, he’ll start and make $29 million while mentoring Luck, who he has already mentored during college.
2) St. Louis Rams (2-7) – I can’t even pretend to know what this team needs. What a sad regression. My guess would be Oklahoma State’s Justin Blackmon as a top target for the Rammies now, but they’ll still have to suck worse than Minnesota. That’s a daunting task, friends.
3) Minnesota Vikings (2-7) – If you’re a Vikings fan, you have to be pretty excited about Christian Ponder’s potential. He looks poised and ballsy enough. But is he ballsy enough to lose more than the Rams? I know, this plot line sucks hard.
4) Miami Dolphins (2-7) – My favorite new phrase in this two-game winning streak of the Dolphins is they are “finally using Reggie Bush properly.” Gee, you mean they finally grasped how to throw screen passes to the RB with the most receptions in the NFL since he was drafted? Someone get Tony Sparano his MacArthur Genius Grant now. Also, relevant:
5) Carolina Panthers (2-7) – I’ve really enjoyed the Cam Newton era thus far, but my one complaint about him is that he expects to win every game, and if that’s my biggest complaint then good for him. Every QB should think that way. But when your defense is as terrible as the Panthers, you have to be realistic.
I watched Luck play the last two games. He is smart, throws pretty good on the run, is really tough and reads defenses well. He does not appear to have a great arm like Stafford or Cutler. Oregon’s speed gave him trouble and they shifted the defenses late which really threw him off. I don’t think he is as “can’t miss” as everyone is saying. Hopefully, the Colt’s draft him and he sucks in the pros. Nothing against him, I just hate the Colts and what they’re doing.
The more I’ve watched Luck now that he’s breaking into the East Coast markets, the more I’ve quietly hoped he wouldn’t end up in Miami. He’d die.
If a team is this bad because they lost their starting QB for the season then I’m pretty sure we should go ahead and strip every MVP winner of the last 7-8 years that wasn’t Manning and just go ahead and give them to Peyton.
I’m starting to feel like the Ravens’ insistence on losing to shitty teams is an insult to actual shitty teams that can’t help themselves.
As a Packers fan I’m wondering have we entered into a hated phase of being a good team? I haven’t read much resentment/genuine hatred for the team yet and am sort of waiting for it.
8) Seattle Seahawks (3-6) – I’ve left Marshawn Lynch on my bench in two fantasy leagues for the last two weeks as he’s finally reached Beast Mode. I will start him this week against the Rams. So what do you think? MCL? ACL? Gotta be something like that.
Wait, the Bears destroyed the Lions and you still put them closer to Luck? And the Bears played dirty? WTF? Briggs’ hit on Johnson wasn’t dirty–the flag was BS–and Moore’s plowing Stafford followed Stafford’s yanking him down by the helmet.
I shouldn’t get huffy about this, I know, but the Bears play tough, not dirty. There’s a world of difference–though Detroit doesn’t seem to be able to differentiate between the two.
Lothar-He does it to torture me. Just like constantly putting up pictures of Pat Angerer looking sad.