Getty Image

What started as your typical back and forth celebrity beef between UFC champ Conor McGregor and rapper 50 Cent has gotten downright ugly and now utterly ridiculous. The two have been throwing shade at each other ever since McGregor started lashing out due to 50’s friendship with his boxing nemesis Floyd Mayweather.

But in a since-deleted for obvious reasons social media post, 50 Cent made it weird by calling McGregor “talented for a white boy” and declaring black people had “superior genes” when it came to fighting.

Now McGregor is firing back with his own ridiculous slam.