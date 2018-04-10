Getty Image

Conor McGregor’s popularity, even without fighting in the UFC for nearly two years, has risen to a level that’s driven paparazzi to distraction. The media world is so focused on the Irish star after his arraignment, a stream of FBI agents was able to hustle past at the Loews Regency Hotel in New York and raid Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen. And it’s Vanity Fair that’s letting the MMA world know.

The opening paragraph of Vanity Fair’s look at the FBI’s raid of Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is astonishing through the lens of an MMA fan. Here we are, with Conor McGregor nearly single-handily ruining a UFC card he wasn’t on thanks to a bus attack, and being such a huge story that FBI agents mosey past the paparazzi to raid the room of the personal lawyer President of the United States.

The paparazzi lingering outside the Loews Regency on Park Avenue, hoping to get a photo of U.F.C. fighter Conor McGregor, appeared not to notice the stream of F.B.I. agents that entered the New York hotel early Monday morning, as they made their way up to the room where the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been staying.

It’s almost as if in this weird down year (or two) of MMA, the sport has also received the most mainstream coverage it’s ever seen. Thanks, Conor?

(Via Vanity Fair/MMA Junkie)