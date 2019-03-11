Conor McGregor Was Arrested In Miami Beach For Allegedly Smashing A Fan’s Phone

03.11.19 21 mins ago

Getty Image

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach on Monday evening on charges of strong-arm robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief after an altercation involving a fan outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in the wee hours of the morning, according to the Miami Herald.

Police told the Herald that a fan was taking pictures outside the hotel, home to LIV nightclub, when McGregor allegedly took the fan’s phone and smashed it around 5 a.m. The star fighter was booked on Monday evening in a Miami-Dade jail.

This is the second time in as many years McGregor has found himself in legal trouble. Last year he was arrested in New York and faced assault charges after he attacked a bus following the UFC 223 press conference at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. McGregor is currently serving the last month of his six-month suspension for his role in a post-fight brawl after his loss at UFC 229 to Khabib Nurmagomedov, and can return to the Octagon in early April.

UFC has not released any statements on McGregor’s arrest, but one wouldn’t expect this to come with much in the way of punishment beyond payment to the fan for the broken phone if they choose to file a civil suit. It’s not the first time an athlete has responded in such a way to a fan taking pictures of them outside a nightclub, as J.R. Smith faced criminal mischief charges a year ago for a similar incident in New York.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORUFC

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 7 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP