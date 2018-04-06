Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The potential lawsuits from Conor McGregor’s actions at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn continue to pile up as another UFC 223 fighter has been taken to the hospital. McGregor and an entourage of about 10 people threw chairs, barricades, and carts at a bus taking fighters on the April 7th card back to their hotel, smashing out several windows. Lightweight Michael Chiesa suffered multiple facial lacerations and now we’ve learned flyweight Ray Borg may have shrapnel in his eye from the incident.